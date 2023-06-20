RUSHVILLE – Some time ago, I wrote a column about the Earth’s ability to clean its own atmosphere through rain and to regulate its own temperature through long periods of warming and cooling over thousands of years.
Interestingly enough, the June 4 edition of The Wall Street Journal carried an opinion piece titled “Can the Climate Heal Itself?” by Andy Kessler. He writes for The Wall Street Journal on technology and markets and where they intersect with culture. I posited that rainfall helps clean the atmosphere by literally washing the air as it falls. To prove it, all you have to do is look at the residue on your newly washed car after a gentle “farmer’s rain” to see all the stuff that the rain washed out of the sky and on to your car.
Kessler takes a slightly different approach to addressing the question about the possibility of a self-cleaning climate. Different though it is, I suspect that his approach and my simple observations are not incompatible.
He begins, “What if the Earth is self-healing? Before you hurl the ‘climate denier’ invective at me, let’s think this through. Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years — living organisms for 3.7 billion. Surely, an enlightened engineer might think, the planet’s creator built in a mechanism to regulate heat or we wouldn’t still be here to worry about it.”
Through all this, please keep in mind that President Biden recently said, “Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and to the world.”
I don’t know how much serious thought he’s given to the threat the Chinese or the Russians pose, existentially or not.
Kessler goes on to write, “The theory of climate change is that excess carbon dioxide and methane trap the sun’s radiation in the atmosphere, and these man-made greenhouse gases reflect more of that heat back to Earth, warming the planet. Pretty simple. Eventually, we reach a tipping point when positive feedback loops form — less ice to reflect sunlight, warm oceans that can no longer absorb carbon dioxide — and then we fry, existentially. So, lose those gas stoves and carbon-spewing Suburbans.”
He goes to ask the rhetorical question, “What about negative feedback loops? Examples: human sweat and its cooling condensation or our irises dilating or constricting based on the amount of light coming in. Clouds, which can block the sun or trap its radiation, are rarely mentioned in climate talk.”
An even more eye-opening comment on the climate was made by Richard Lindzen, a professor at MIT: “Temperatures in the tropics remain relatively constant compared with changes in the tropics-to-pole temperatures. The tropics-polar difference is about 40 degrees Celsius today but was 20 degrees during the warm Eocene Epoch and 60 degrees during Ice Ages.” This difference has more to do with changes in the Earth’s rotation, like wobbling, than anything else.” He adds that this effect is “some 70 times as great as human-made greenhouse gases.”
Why is that, you may or may not be wondering. Kessler writes, “Cumulus clouds, the puffy ones often called thunderclouds, are an important convection element, carrying heat from the Earth’s surface to the upper atmosphere. Above them are high-altitude cirrus clouds, which can reflect heat back toward the surface. A 2001 Lindzen paper, however, suggests that high-level cirrus clouds in the tropics dissipate as temperatures rise. These thinning cirrus clouds allow more heat to escape. It’s called the Iris Effect, like a temperature-controlled vent opener for an actual greenhouse so you don’t (existentially) fry your plants. Yes, Earth has a safety valve.” Put another way, this more than offsets the effect of greenhouse gases.
Kessler admits that over the ages Earth has warmed, but over the ages, it has done both – warmed and cooled! Kessler adds, “Earth has warmed, but I’m convinced negative feedback loops will save us.”
Another study by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution about the climate says, “There is a paradox at the heart of our changing climate. While the blanket of air close to the Earth’s surface is warming, most of the atmosphere above is becoming dramatically colder. The same gases that are warming the bottom few miles of air are cooling the much greater expanses above that stretch to the edge of space.” We tend to think of the one layer of atmosphere closest to earth – it has several layers – is only five to nine miles thick. The stratosphere extends 30 miles above the lowest layer. Another layer is the mesosphere which goes up another 50 miles and, finally, there is the mesosphere which goes up another 400 miles. The bottom line is the CO2 gases don’t stop with the troposphere closest to earth, but keeps on going up into the mesosphere.
Climate scientists say the surface temperature will, over many centuries yet to come, go up a few degrees and then back down a few degrees. I think my rain cleansing notion is being sadly overlooked, however, in terms of keeping the air we breathe clean.
That’s —30— for this week.
