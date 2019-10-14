College students and recent graduates interested in interning at our state’s Capitol with Indiana House Republicans should apply now.
This 12-week internship is a unique, paid, resume-building experience offering opportunities for students to see the legislative process in action.
Applications are due by Oct. 31.
This internship program is an attention grabber for employers as they review resumes and seek new employees. Undergraduate students who are at least a sophomore can apply, along with recent college graduates and graduate students. We are also seeking a hardworking law student to team with our chief counsel and staff attorneys who oversee all House proceedings as lawmakers draft and file legislation.
Our interns are paired with full-time staffers and work with House lawmakers. These positions include working with the legislative or communications departments, our budget team, or other policy staff responsible for tracking and analyzing legislation. Interns learn more about how state government works, while building a network of contacts and sources that could be the right connection for their next job.
This internship is a full-time commitment, five days a week at the Statehouse, and applicants do not need political or government experience. In fact, all majors are encouraged to apply. The program runs from January through mid-March, during the upcoming 2020 session. Most universities and advisors work with students to create a manageable schedule, allowing students to maintain their full-time status at their school.
I hope to welcome interns to the Statehouse early next year when the Indiana General Assembly meets in January. Applicants have a couple more weeks to apply, but don’t delay because interviews are ongoing and positions are currently being filled. To learn more and apply before the Oct. 31 deadline, visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com.
