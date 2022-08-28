There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love.
— I John 4:18
Fear is an emotion that can hold you back from reaching your goals and levels of success in your career – or even in school. Taking risks is part of everyday life but can be hindered if you fear the unknown. How often do you say no to something because you fear what you think could happen?
Five Types of Fear
The top five fears that may be holding you back could include the following:
1. Feeling inadequate – Do you fear you are not good enough or lack the skills to pursue your dreams? You can overcome this fear by knowing and understanding your importance in a particular area of your life.
2. The unknown – Do you have a common fear of the unknown? You can overcome this fear by having a vision for yourself and your future.
3. FOMO – Fear of Missing Out is when you wish you were doing what others are doing because it looks better than what you’re doing. This type of fear is a distraction that can keep you from forming real relationships.
4. Change – Fear of change can steal your joy and peace. To overcome this fear, take time to enjoy your moment. Doing this can help you appreciate your life and relationships in a deeper manner.
5. Being judged – No one wants to be judged by others, and being vulnerable opens you up to the possibility of being judged. Adam Kirk Smith, Author of “The Bravest You,” says “embrace your personal story” to overcome this fear.
Fear can be crippling and can hold you back from your true potential. Though you may never live a completely fear-free life, there are ways you can overcome the fears in your life.
It’s important to be open and honest with your fears too. You could even journal those fears to write down the ways to overcome them. Most fear comes from the unknown or even the thought of taking a risk. No one wants to be judged so it comes naturally to stay away from these situations. Lack of self-esteem or self-confidence can be an underlying cause of such fears.
Overcome Your Fears
Begin by establishing a purpose for taking a risk; doing so can remove that fear. Knowing your purpose will help you overcome many fears in your life. Purpose and meaning in life can help you move past your fears and guide you along your life’s journey.
Consider using positive affirmations when you are faced with a fear. Knowing where you are and what you want can help move you from a state of fear to a position of success.
Finally, understand that not all fear is negative. Some fear can save your life and help you through a life-or-death situation. According to PsychologyToday.com, “Real fear can save our lives, embrace it. Manufactured fear divides us, let it go. And, be sure to give fear the attention it needs so you can distinguish between the two.”
