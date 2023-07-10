RUSHVILLE - I have again been dazzled by what a new level of Artificial Intelligence can do; in fact, I’m not only dazzled, I'm also a little concerned about the pace and sophistication is has. I had no idea what this particular app can do, but according to Wikipedia: “… [it is] a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with [it]. The language model can answer questions and assist you with tasks, such as composing emails, essays, and code.” I am purposely leaving out the name of this application because it will, as noted on the previous sentence, enable kids to have it write their essays on nearly any subject and, at least in theory, to submit phony essays and do a lot of their homework for them! That’s should be a major concern to people in the field of public and private education – not to mention parents!
Here’s what Elon Musk had to say about the app: “… [It] is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI." Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI before leaving. Sam Altman, OpenAI's chief, said on Twitter that [this app] had more than one million users in the first five days after it launched. According to analysis by Swiss bank UBS, [it] is the fastest-growing app of all time. The analysis estimates that [it] had 100 million active users in January, only two months after its launch. For comparison, it took nine months for TikTok to reach 100 million users.
Here are some tasks it can perform: write an essay, create an app, write code, build your resume, write Excel formulas, summarize content, write a cover letter, and start an Etsy business.
This type of AI model is, “trained on vast amounts of information from the internet, including websites, books, news articles, and more. The language model was fine-tuned using supervised learning as well as Reinforcement Learning. The use of Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) is what makes [it] especially unique. Through RLHF, human AI trainers provided the model with conversations in which they played both parts, the user and AI assistants, according to OpenAI.”
On the other hand, “People are expressing concerns about AI chatbots replacing or atrophying human intelligence. For example, the chatbot can write an article on any topic efficiently (though not necessarily accurately) within seconds, potentially eliminating the need for a human writer.” For instance, I downloaded this new app and asked it to summarize Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. About three seconds later it produced five paragraphs, the fourth of which reads, “In his speech, Lincoln aimed to redefine the purpose and significance of the war, which was fought to preserve the Union and abolish slavery. He began by acknowledging the historical content and the importance of the founding principles of the United States, particularly the idea that all men are created equal.” Not bad for only taking three seconds! The chatbot can also write an entire full essay within a minute or two, making it easier for students to cheat or avoid learning how to write properly. This has led to some school districts blocking access to it.
Sometimes the app itself will say, “My responses are not intended to be taken as fact, and I always encourage people to verify any information they receive from me or any other source.” That’s all fine, but it’s summary of the meaning of the Gettysburg Address was right on target.
Taking this all one step further, the question is asked, “Is [it] smart enough to pass benchmark exams?” The answer is yes. “[It] is capable of passing a series of benchmark exams. A professor at Wharton, the University of Pennsylvania's business school, used [it] to take an MBA exam and the results were quite impressive. [It[ not only passed the exam but also scored between a B- and a B. The professor, Christian Terwiesch, was impressed at its basic operations management, process analysis questions, and explanations.” Just in case you might be wondering, an MBA exam is a course of post graduate study after college leading to the graduate degree of master’s in business administration!
Just for fun, I asked it to give me some ideas for my newspaper columns. Here’s the response I got in less than five seconds, “Certainly! Here are some ideas for subjects you can write about in your newspaper column.” It then proceeded to rattle off 10 different topics! It ended with this piece of advice: “Remember to consider the interests and demographics of your readership to select topics that will be of interest to them.” Is that amazing or what? I am absolutely dazzled at how fast Artificial Intelligence is changing the way the world works. One thing is certain, teachers may have to go back to watching students take final exams to make sure this new app isn’t writing answers for them.
That’s —30— for this week.
