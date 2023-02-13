RUSHVILLE - For those people who like things the way they are – you know the ones, they don’t know how to use a computer, or iPhone, or calculator, or FAX, or even an abacus – the world is about to change again.
Are there any readers who know what AI is? Well, that’s what this week’s column is about: Artificial Intelligence.
Here’s what IBM says about AI: “Artificial intelligence leverages computers and machines to mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind.” Does that make it all crystal clear to you? I didn’t think so. It didn’t make sense to me either. It sort of reminds me of the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” which explored “technological innovation, its possibilities and its perils. Two particular dangers of technology are explored in great detail. First, HAL, (a very advanced computer) presents the problems that can arise when man creates machines, whose inner workings he does not fully understand.” The movie was made in 1968.
For those of you who don’t remember the movie, here’s what I found about the storyline: “2001 is a story of evolution. Sometime in the distant past, someone or something nudged evolution by placing a monolith on Earth (presumably elsewhere throughout the universe as well). Evolution then enabled humankind to reach the moon's surface, where yet another monolith is found, one that signals the monolith placers that humankind has evolved that far. Now mankind, assisted by artificial intelligence (such as HAL), must dare to encounter the monolith placers. If successful we will achieve the next step in evolution, whatever that may be.” That was written by Larry Cousins. You’ll notice that Artificial Intelligence was mentioned way back in 1968, over 50 years ago! For those who still prefer to count on their fingers and fear change, this should come as something as a revelation.
Now, getting back to what I hope is a more understandable meaning of Artificial Intelligence, IBM quotes Alan Turing’s definition in which he says, “At its simplest form, artificial intelligence is a field, which combines computer science and robust datasets, to enable problem-solving. It also encompasses sub-fields of machine learning and deep learning, which are frequently mentioned in conjunction with artificial intelligence. These disciplines are comprised of AI algorithms which seek to create expert systems which make predictions or classifications based on input data.” Does this definition help? Nope? Me either!
Turning to the tried-and-true Encyclopedia Britannica, “artificial intelligence (AI), the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings. The term is frequently applied to the project of developing systems endowed with the intellectual processes characteristic of humans, such as the ability to reason, discover meaning, generalize, or learn from past experience. Since the development of the digital computer in the 1940s, it has been demonstrated that computers can be programmed to carry out very complex tasks—as, for example, discovering proofs for mathematical theorems or playing chess—with great proficiency.” Okay, maybe we’re getting a little closer.
Now, working still closer to an understandable definition of AI, here is a definition of intelligence that may also help, “Psychologists generally do not characterize human intelligence by just one trait but by the combination of many diverse abilities. Research in AI has focused chiefly on the following components of intelligence: learning, reasoning, problem solving, perception, and using language.”
As far back as 1945, for the Keep Things The Way They Are crowd, it was predicted that one day computers could play a good game of chess. In 1997, just over 50 years later, Deep Blue, a chess computer built by the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), beat the reigning world champion, Garry Kasparov, in a six-game match. But that will seem like a primitive achievement compared to a study done at Cornell University. The study concludes that by the year 2030, Artificial Intelligence is likely to have an impact in the future over the following areas: “Transportation, home and service robots, healthcare, education, public safety and security, low-resource communities, employment and workplace, and entertainment.”
Scoff if you will, but there are already cars out there that can drive themselves. Folks, that’s Artificial Intelligence at work right now!
One last point from the Journal of Business Ethics: “Realizing the potential of AI necessitates a better understanding of the various ethical issues involved with deciding to use AI, training and maintaining it, and allowing it to make decisions that have moral consequences.”
Will the day ever come when machines think they’re smarter than humans and we’ll be serving them instead of the other way around? Maybe not, as long as we can still unplug ‘em!
That’s —30— for this week.
