A hawk drifts over the football field, riding the wind so skillfully that it seems to pause in mid-air.
My wife and I sit in the stands below. We watch as the Davidson College class of 2021 marches in at the beginning of commencement.
Our daughter, our firstborn, is among the soon-to-be graduates decked out in robes and caps. She strides forth with purpose, eyes straight ahead, focused on where she needs to be and what she needs to do.
That’s the way she always has been.
One of my favorite photos of our little girl—now a grown woman—was taken when she was a toddler. In it, she’s walking with her grandmother—my dear departed mother-in-law—along a dirt road. Our daughter pumps her arms and stretches out her steps in the photo, determined to keep pace with her grandmother.
Like our daughter, my mother-in-law studied history. In her area of specialization, she was, in fact, the historian, the authority others cited.
As my wife and I watch the robed students take their seats, I find myself wishing that my mother-in-law could be here for this moment. I wish she could know that her granddaughter, a rising historian who already has recorded impressive achievements, still tries to keep pace with her grandmother.
The hawk now floats effortlessly in circles above the proceedings, its wings outstretched, feathers twitching every now and then as it rides the breeze.
My thoughts flood as I watch the commencement unfold.
I think of the moment we found out my wife was pregnant with our daughter. Of the day our little girl was born, when I first cradled her in my arms as tears streamed down my cheeks. Of when we brought her home from the hospital and how nervous we were as first-time parents, jumping every time our baby cried.
And I remember the journey—the way she always dove into everything she tried, how hard she has worked and always works to be a mainstay for her friends, how she has blossomed into a leader and mentor.
I think about how happy I am that my wife and I were able to have children.
And how fortunate I am to have had the privilege of being our daughter’s father.
The hawk’s circles in the sky have grown wider, its wings beating the air occasionally to help it maintain or even gain elevation.
I also ponder the vagaries of history as the long reading of the names of the graduates begins. My daughter chose to attend college in a spot a little more than an hour’s drive from where her other grandmother’s ancestors—my mother’s people—first settled back in the years before the American Revolution, when this land was part of a set of British colonies and not yet a nation.
My grandfather—my mother’s father, my daughter’s great-grandfather—was the first in his family to graduate from college. Like his great-granddaughter, he burned to learn, walking miles to attend class, working long hours to earn the money to keep himself in school.
I think of him, walking unpaved roads a century ago to get to class, as my daughter steps into line to take the stage and wonder at the myriad journeys that shape human lives and destinies.
The hawk, still circling, has begun to fly, its wings moving in a steady, powerful cadence as it picks up speed.
It’s our daughter’s turn to have her name read. I clinch with anticipation—and some dread. My last name has befuddled people for years. Speaker after speaker has mangled it.
When the man at the microphone gets to our daughter, he nails the pronunciation of the last name … but instead butchers her first name. Inexplicably, he calls her by my father’s first name.
Later, when we call my dad, we tell him that, if he’s willing to change his middle name to match his granddaughter’s, he can say he’s a Davidson graduate. He roars with laughter.
The ceremony ends.
The three of us—my wife, our daughter and me—take pictures. We hug. We laugh.
We bask in the moment.
I look to the sky.
The hawk has flown away.
Where it has gone—where it will go—only it and the winds of time and fate can know.
