GREENSBURG - With the holidays here, Hoosiers need to keep Christmas tree safety in mind as real trees begin to dry out and become fire hazards.
Between 2014-2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees and resulted in $10 million in direct property damage annually. During my 26 years working as a firefighter, I helped extinguish countless fires and saw many families uprooted by tragedies that could have been prevented. I want to highlight several actions to prevent a Christmas tree fire this holiday season.
Tree placement is critical to preventing a home fire. Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source such as fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.
Be careful to place the tree where it is not blocking any home exits.
Remember to water the tree daily. When Christmas tree fires do occur, they are more likely to be serious if the tree is dry because they can go up in flames in a matter of seconds.
When decorating the tree, never use lit candles, and only use lights with a label from a testing laboratory and designated for indoor use. Even though it may be tempting to leave the Christmas tree lights on at night, never go to bed or leave home without turning them off.
Lastly, working smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are key to saving lives and property. According to the National Safety Council, about 3 out of 5 fire deaths happen in households with no or working smoke alarms. These should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month and replaced every 10 years.
Follow these guidelines this holiday season to protect yourself, your family and your property.
For more fire safety tips, visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website at in.gov/dhs or the National Fire Protection Association’s public education page at nfpa.org.
