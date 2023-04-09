The burnout phase of life is a difficult one. Jesus understood this when He would say to His disciples, “Come, let us go to a quiet place.” Sometimes we need to let things rest, including ourselves. Hopefully, this article will help. We’ve all been through a lot over the three years with COVID.
Burnout is a real and quite damaging condition. Once you suffer from burnout, turning your life around cannot be easy. This is why it is necessary to take steps to try and avoid burnout.
Set Boundaries
No matter your profession, it’s important to have boundaries. You can’t be available around the clock; this is simply impossible. So, to prevent burnout, it’s critical to establish boundaries of times you will not be available. This means you won’t be in the office or available by phone or email during these times. If you are in a management position, it might help to post these hours somewhere or adjust your email auto-reply, so people know you will answer as soon as you are available.
Have A Work-Life Balance
Besides just setting boundaries, you need time to do things that aren’t workplace-related. This means you have time for your hobbies and family and do what you love. This doesn’t have to be complicated, and it could be as simple as taking one afternoon a week to walk in your favorite park. Whatever it may be, it needs to be something you want to do, and you need to put your foot down if work ever tries to interfere with your time.
Put Yourself First
Whatever could be happening at your job, if you start not feeling well or overwhelmed, you need to put yourself first. This means that even if your group just started a new project, if you need a mental health day, you take one. You will be useless to your group if you begin to feel burnout and your mental abilities deteriorate.
Putting yourself first is especially important when you start to feel the symptoms of an illness. Although it may be tempting to say it’s just a cold and go to work anyways, this will only make you feel worse and put you closer to burnout. Stay home and rest instead.
Overall, in this day and age, it may seem difficult to avoid the condition of burnout. But you can—as long as you remember to set boundaries, have a work-life balance, and put yourself first. And if you follow these tips, you will not only avoid the damages of burnout but also go through life feeling less stressed.
