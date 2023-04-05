Forty-one years ago I wrote that Batesville’s Tim Smith was leaving Indiana for a job in Texas. Maybe it’s time I report on how he’s doing these days. Tim’s been with KRGV-TV in Weslaco, Texas for 41 years. In fact, he’s one of the most recognized people in that area. His off camera work has been important to making him a much respected person.
Tim was born in Batesville, Indiana and went to school there. His parents were Ross and Betty (Biltz) Smith, both from Decatur County, who made Batesville in Ripley County their home. Tim graduated from Indiana University and worked at several radio stations in Indiana before he left for Texas in 1981.
His first job at CHANNEL 5 NEWS was as their weekend weathercaster and he fell in love with the valley’s weather. Not just forecasting it, but enjoying it. He was promoted to Chief Forecaster in 1983, a position he’s held since.
His job is to plan, produce and oversee content for all weathercasts on the number one ranked KRGV Channel 5 News in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. With a staff of five full-time meteorologists and three full time forecasters, the station does weathercasts for Channel 5 News at 4:30 a.m. (2.5 hours), Channel 5 News at Noon (1 hour), and Channel 5 News at 5 p.m, 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. every weekday.
In addition, they produce weathercasts for an hour of news each weekend morning and two evening newscasts each weekend evening. They also produce 24 hours of local Spanish news each week on their Spanish newscast Somos Noticias. Using the WSI Weather Producer and Titan 3-D graphics system, they design and build dozens of graphics each day. Responsibilities also include public appearances with schools, civic groups and other organizations. (Information taken from the KRGV website.)
He has continued his meteorology education, taking classes from Penn State University, the Weatherscan School of Broadcast Meteorology, and Mississippi State University.
In August 2004, Tim completed Mississippi State’s Broadcast Meteorology Program. He got straight A’s and was one of only three students to do so. Then he went from being Chief Forecaster to Chief Meteorologist. He’s led CHANNEL 5 NEWS’s weather coverage through hurricanes, tornadoes, freezes and even two snowstorms. Tim commented on the snow of Christmas Eve 2004, “”It was an incredible blessing to see so many people getting to see snow for the first time in their lives...and to have it happen on Christmas.”
Tim visits with thousands of school children each year making presentations about weather. For more than 10 years, his “Kids You Should Know” feature highlighted special young people of the community. He’s a regular on the civic organization speaking circuit. His Tim’s Coats project has helped bring in more than 100,000 coats for the less fortunate the last 35 years. With the Channel 5 Toy Drive, he and other members of the Channel 5 News Team deliver Christmas gifts to every child in every hospital in the Valley.
Tim is an Emmy Award winner and was recently inducted into National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s received the Silver Apple Award from the Texas Classroom Teachers Association, the Texas Media Award from the National Association of Social Workers, and the Distinguished Service Award from the University of Texas – Pan American. Tim is a proud Rotarian and a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow.
He’s a San Antonio Spurs fan and still watches Indiana Hoosiers basketball. Tim and his wife Nora have three children, Justin, Maya and Taylor, four beautiful grandchildren, a Shih Tzu and a cat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.