Indiana has more than 750 fire departments, with thousands of firefighters. Whether they are a career firefighter or a volunteer, they all contribute to public safety by guarding us, our homes and our communities. A new law will help protect firefighters by establishing a list of best practices for fire departments to promote safety and create healthier work environments.
The Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education already works with volunteer fire departments across the state to support good training techniques. This legislation requires the board to research firefighting practices to implement on behalf of all firefighters’ health and safety. After these best practices are identified, they would be promoted at firehouses across Indiana. While it will take time for the board to identify the best practices and share this new information, agencies adopting and following these guidelines will help protect our brave Hoosiers who rush to danger – whether a crash scene, fire or other emergency.
Fire departments will not be required to use these practices, but will benefit from putting them in place. By making these changes to help protect firefighters’ well-being, the board can reduce premiums, which should save taxpayer dollars. With safer and healthier firefighters, the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau may provide discounted rates because firefighters are less likely to get hurt on the job.
By implementing best practices the men and women who dedicate their spare time and their careers to protecting us will have safer and healthier work environments, making their lives better while they serve their communities. Besides promoting safer conditions for our firefighters, this could also help keep a lower the tax burden. Senate Enrolled Act 258 has received support from both the Indiana House and Senate, and I look forward to the governor signing the bill into law.
