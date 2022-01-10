RUSHVILLE - Back on December 13, 2021, the Wall Street Journal’s opinion page ran a piece about the true cost of the president’s Build Back Better plan.
It was discussed in some detail, portions of which everyone should know about as we enter a new year. The total figure the current administration has been putting forth has been $1.75 trillion dollars. The unfortunate thing about so much talk about plans to redistribute of the country’s wealth is that we’ve somehow gotten used to talking about trillions of dollars, as if we were talking amount about a few hundred dollars. We’ve gotten used to talking about money in such an abstract way that hardly seems real!
For most of us $1,000 is a lot of money, but we’re not talking about thousands; we’re talking trillions of dollars.
Just for comparison, lets look at the difference in the number of zeros associated with the two amounts. Here’s a thousand dollars: $1,000. Now, here’s a trillion dollars: $1,000,000,000,000,000.
With that visual image in mind, here’s what the projected actual cost of the president’s tax and entitlement plan really is, based on calculations by the Penn Wharton School of Business: “We’ve been telling you for months that the plan’s advertised cost of $1.75 trillion over 10 years includes multiple budget gimmicks that disguise the real cost. The Penn Wharton Budget Model has scored the 10-year cost at about $4.6 trillion, but the White House keeps claiming against all evidence that the cost is ‘zero.’”
What most people get, even if they’re prepared to swallow the $1.75 trillion number, is that the $1.75 trillion is a one-year expenditure. What if a Democratic Congress decides to make the programs funded by the Build Back Better plan become a permanent entitlement, which means $1.75 trillion dollars becomes an annual expenditure?
Here’s a little more of what the Journal’s editorial board had to say about it: “Take the child allowance, which Democrats say will cost only $185 billion because it ends after one year. No one believes they won’t extend it next year, and the year after that, ad infinitum. CBO, [Congressional Budget Office] says the real cost over 10 years is $1.597 trillion. Democrats also peg their earned-income tax credit expansion at a cost of $13 billion because it too ends after one year. CBO says the real cost is $135 billion over 10 years.”
The president claims that expenditures are already paid for. Really? How? What’s not said is his giveaway programs really aren’t paid for unless taxes are increased – not just on the super rich, but on everyday working taxpayers. Sure, we can all afford an increase in our taxes to pay for permanent tax and spend programs. This is nothing more than a massive redistribution of the wealth from what will be average wage earners to those who choose not to work!
Here’s some more from the Journal that is, perhaps, the most important paragraph in the piece. Everyone who cares about the future of this country should read this closely: “And don’t forget the spending after 10 years once the subsidies for all of these new programs become embedded in American behavior. This is the main purpose of making these programs into entitlements—to make people more dependent on government from cradle to grave.”
Where, after all, does the government get its money? It comes from us! If we’re going to become dependent on government who’s going to create the wealth to pay for all this. Oh, I know! The government can just print more of the stuff! And what does that do to the price of goods and services with more dollars in circulation? It causes inflation! If you think the cost of a gallon of gas is high know, just wait until Build Back Better is passed. We will have become a socialist state! And how many times does it have to be said that socialism does not work! It has never worked and it will never work.
Now, what do Democrats have to say about all this? Here’s how the Journal describes it: “Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer reacted furiously to this news, falling back on their claims that the Build Back Better Act is ‘fully paid for.’ Mrs. Pelosi says CBO has scored Mr. Graham’s ‘imaginary bill.’ But her bill is the real fiscal fantasy and ‘fully paid for’ is the lie of the year.”
“…If this bill passes, [Democrats will] own all of the deficits, debt and inflation that result.” The total price tag is, by most independent calculations, closer to $4.8 trillion dollars.
Here’s a dab of what’s in the Build Back Better bill: $555 billion to fight climate change. $400 billion for universal pre-K education. $200 billion for 4 weeks paid leave. $150 billion for affordable housing (no chance for corruption there!), and $165 billion on healthcare spending.
It’s just a good thing that the mid-term elections are coming up this year – assuming we’d all like to keep more of the money we’ve earned to do with as we choose, not as the government chooses for us.
That’s — 30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.