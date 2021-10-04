For those of you who think the “Biden Tax Bill” isn’t going to affect you very much, you might have, as my late great-aunt Nell used to say, another think coming! More than $3 trillion in new spending on Congressional pet projects, most of which discourage work and encourage dependency, has to come from somewhere and I’ll give everyone three guesses where.
If anybody thinks that all the government has to do is print more money to come up with the $3.2 trillion, well, you must not have taken a basic course in economics – ever. If you’re wondering why the price of goods and services is going up, at least part of the answer is the result of printing more money. More dollars chasing the same amount of goods and services available has to drive up the price of those goods and services, and that’s called inflation. Inflation is the direct result of more money, in the form of paper dollars, in circulation. Here’s a quotation that looks at this very issue: “Bankers, bondholders and shareholders, [which is most of us, whether we know it or not], hated inflation, which ate away the real value of interest and dividends. But shrinking the volume of dollars made borrowing more costly, angering farmers, country merchants, and other soft-money types (i.e., opponents of the gold standard).”
“Both sides projected larger political philosophies through the narrow aperture of currency. Gold stood for limited government; in deriding paper currency as dishonest, hard-money men expressed a fear of Washington’s corruption and extravagance. Greenbacks stood for active government; its supporters believed government should intervene in the economy by, at the very least, controlling the medium of exchange.”
When, do you suppose, this debate of whether or not the government should involve itself more or less in the money supply? During the Trump administration or the Biden administration? Wrong! The role of government in the lives of its citizens, at least in this instance, was going on before the Civil War and ever since. So, the debate about government’s attempt to redistribute the wealth certainly isn’t a new topic for debate, but there’s never been anything proposed on this grand a scale in the history of the nation.
The problem of more government giveaways is really two-fold. First, people become used to the handout and before you know it the handout becomes an entitlement which people come to depend on, which makes it almost impossible to take away. Second, it reduces the self-reliance which encourages people to get off the sofa and go back to work. Third, as previously noted, government handouts are inflationary, and if you don’t believe me, just take a look at how much we’re currently spending for a gallon of gas. The fourth, and even more insidious, impact of the giveaway economy is the attempt to sway voters to the Democratic party. When the mid-term elections arrive next year, who do you think will be bragging about the free money they gave to the low income folks? Why, good old Uncle Joe and Aunt Nancy! Without giving it a second thought, the giveaway crowd is, in effect, saying, “If you vote for Republicans, they’ll take away all the free money the Democrats are giving you. That’s why you have to vote for the Democrats, so we can continue to tax the rich and redistribute their ill-gotten gains and keep giving you the handouts!”
Here are a few quotations for the Opinion page of the September 14 edition of The Wall Street Journal; “It’s been under wraps longer than some Egyptian mummies, but the bill for the Joe Biden – Nancy Pelosi -Bernie Sanders spending agenda is about to be exposed to the air. The Ways and Means Committee draft tax increase that leaked over the weekend is a $2.2 trillion Washington money grab for the ages.”
“As a share of GDP [Gross Domestic Product], the House proposal is still the largest tax increase since 1968. It also doesn’t account for the Senate Finance Committee, which has floated a paper with trillions in tax increases to choose from. Think of this exercise as the all-you-can-eat politician’s dinner at Applebee’s.”
“The House proposal will hit small businesses that pay taxes through the individual code especially hard. They’ll pay the higher individual rates, including a new 3.8% surtax on small business income, and they’ll pay on more of their income because the Democratic proposal eliminates the 20% deduction on qualified business income.”
“Corporations come in for a $900 billion fleecing, with the top tax rate rising to 26.5% from 21%. Add state and local corporate levies, and the 31% average rate will vault the U.S. back to the highest in the developed world.”
“If Republicans don’t pound away on this assault on small business, they should retire from politics on grounds of incompetence.”
Furthermore, if Republicans don’t regain control of the House and Senate next year there won’t be any need to worry about Socialism in this country – it will already be here.
That’s —30— for this week.
