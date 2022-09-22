It would be a fine thing if you would put 9 a.m. October 9, 2022 on your calendar. If you don’t belong to a church, or if you would just love to see how a 175 year old church celebrates its anniversary, you couldn’t go wrong with attending Alert Methodist Church that Sunday. The church is in Jackson Township, Decatur County.
I had a chance to talk with David Padgett and began wondering why I have written so little about Jackson Township. Alert Methodist Church began much like many churches in our county. A Methodist circuit rider came through and preached in the log cabin of Jesse Talkington. History had it that the women stood inside the cabin, the men on the outside of the cabin and the circuit rider would stand in the door.
The actual church building began in 1847 as the Mt. Olivet Methodist Episcopal Church on land given by Daniel W. Shafer. The cemetery land was purchased from the Herring family in 1856 and is across the road and a bit north of the church on County Road 1300 S. It’s easy to tell some of the members of the church by looking at the names on stones in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery: Anderson, Ballard, Beesley, Shafer, McCleary, Updike, Schroeder, Ross, Talkington, Skinner, Wilson, Small, Friedersdorf, Hern, Dixon, Shera, Boothe, Pike, McAllister, Rudicel, Stewart, Hickman, Van Camp, Riley. The Trustees who signed the deed included Daniel W. Shafer, Noah Mendenhall and Nixon Stewart.
So many churches and cemeteries are named Mt. Olivet in this country including in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, New Jersey and more.
But things change and as the years went on many members of the church moved and found new churches. The Mt. Olivet building was moved to Alert at the present location. It opened its doors on September 6, 1903 and many families and individuals joined or moved their membership to the new location. Names of some of those members included Costello, Johnson, Shera, Shafer, Keeley, Leatherrock, Fulton, Saters, Oldham, Braden and Essex.
Alert continued to grow and new families moved to the town. During the next 20 years the church continued to grow and included families of Biddinger, Cheever, Anderson, Manlief, Tremain, Houze, Hockersmith, Dappert, Bishop and Waldroff and Wolfe.
Some remodeling was done on the inside of the church in the 1940s including wiring for electricity. But by 1949 the building was considered unsafe. Families met in the Christian Union Church building while plans were made to build a new church. The new church building was completed on October 15, 1950 and at that time the name was changed from the Mt. Olivet to the Alert Methodist Church. The dedication was held on October 18, 1953.
The total cost of the new church was $11,773.59. Orion O. Martin and Sons were the contractors, but many church members donated hours of the building. Additional names of families include Anderson, Armstrong, Beesley, Bransteetter, Carmichael, Carson, Hockersmith, House, Hulse, Jaynes, Jessup, Jewell, Klipsch, Manlief, Mayes, Miller, Moore, Muir, Ogle, Purcess, Reed, Schrader, Tremain, Turney and Yourman.
Padgett told us how to get to the church from Greensburg: Go south on Highway 3 until right before Sardinia. A sign points to Alert. Turn a sharp right. The first road to the left. Go left at first road and Alert at the 4 way stop. Turn left and the church is half a mile or so on the left.
October 9 at 9 a.m. will be a special day for this church as the members and friends celebrate the 175th anniversary. It would be even more special if descendants of former members could be there.
