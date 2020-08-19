Our police protect our families, our roads, property and communities. While we normally think of police officers as the ones who run toward danger and keep us safe, they also find time to support our local neighborhoods in smaller ways, whether it's passing out Halloween candy or participating in Shop with a Cop programs. Since police officers are such an integral part of our safety, Hoosiers can show their support for those who were killed in the line of duty and honor a local Rising Sun hero by biking side by side with police.
Saturday, Sept. 5 is the 19th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride that raises funds and awareness of the sacrifices Hoosier law enforcement and their families make for our communities.
This year's ride will honor former Rising Sun Police Chief David Hewitt. On Feb. 13, 2019, Hewitt was killed in a car crash on S.R. 56. Besides serving Rising Sun, this man's 27-year career included time working for the sheriff offices in Dearborn and Switzerland counties, and he spent time as an officer with the Lawrenceburg Police Department, too. This ride is our chance to honor his life and the sacrifices made by his wife, daughter and son.
Cops Cycling for Survivors has grown into a 13-day event where riders pedal nearly 1,000 miles, but the ride had to be modified this year due to the pandemic. Participants will ride on the Emergency Vehicle Operations track at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield. Cyclists of all ages and abilities can spend the day biking as a way to express their support. An additional stationary bike ride will take place at the Rising Sun Police Department on Monday, Sept. 14 as another option to show support closer to home.
A rider can register for $50, and a family of two or more can register for $80 if they sign up before Aug. 28. Money raised will go to help the families of police officers who died in the line of duty and support foundations, scholarships and camps started in their memories.
Our police are seen daily throughout our neighborhoods and towns protecting and serving our families. Cops Cycling for Survivors gives us the opportunity to show our appreciation for all they do and honor the heroes we have lost, while building relationships between law enforcement and the people. Hoosiers who want to sign up to ride or learn more about making a donation should visit copscycling4survivors.org.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
