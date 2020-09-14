GREENSBURG - Rural Indiana has so much to offer with its quality schools, strong communities and opportunities to get away from the big city noise. As more and more people go online to do business, attend class and connect with family and friends, unserved homes and businesses in our area need reliable, high-speed internet options. Through recent state grants, our corner of Indiana will be able to put the necessary infrastructure in place to increase broadband internet access that is vital to rural Indiana's future.
Our area received more than $13.4 million in grants to bring internet service to hundreds of unserved homes and dozens of businesses. Six projects will help people in parts of Dearborn, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties. These projects also include local matches, which brings the total investment to more than $25 million.
Internet capability in our homes, schools and businesses is much more than a luxury. It is now a necessity for almost everyone. That is why I continue to advocate for rural broadband expansion at the Statehouse. The internet can open parts of the world to people who wouldn't have access to it otherwise. This evolving technology already gives us the opportunity to share ideas and knowledge, make money through our businesses, send donations to noble causes and do much of our banking and shopping.
With more homes and businesses having access to reliable, high-speed service, our rural community is a more attractive place for high-paying industries to create jobs. Employers look for this amenity to add to their capabilities and workers say good internet service is what they look for when deciding where they live.
By laying the infrastructure to give more Hoosiers access to the internet, rural residents could gain new opportunities. Internet is a vital service now and going forward. Anyone wanting to learn more about these projects in our area should visit in.gov/ocra.
