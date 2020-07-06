RUSHVILLE - On Memorial Day a few weeks ago, I just happened to be reading a book about one of the turning points of the American Civil War, but arguably, one of the turning points in the history of the world. The book is something of a classic. It’s titled “Pickett’s Charge” by George R. Stewart. I wasn’t reading it because it was Memorial Day, that was just a coincidence, but it is interesting to note that it was the Civil War, of which Pickett’s Charge is an important part, that began the tradition of Memorial Day (or Decoration Day, as it used to be called).
Subsequently, it has seemed appropriate to me offer you some quotations from the men who were actually there and took part in Pickett’s Charge in order to humanize them a little. Because the event took place nearly 157 years ago, most people today, assuming they’ve even heard of Pickett’s Charge, are only aware of it as a line or two in a history book.
The Charge took place on the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg, Friday, July 3, 1863 just south of the town of Gettysburg in eastern Pennsylvania. Southern General Robert E. Lee sent his men against the center of the Union line on Cemetery Ridge. He ordered between 12,000 and 15,000 men, spread out three lines deep and nearly a mile wide, across nearly a mile of open ground between Seminary and Cemetery ridges to attack the center of the Union line where there were approximately 6,000 federal troops in the greatest spectacle of the war.
Lee’s second in command was General James Longstreet. Longstreet felt the attack would fail from its inception. Nevertheless, the attack began with an artillery bombardment that lasted about two hours before the infantry began their actual assault against the Union lines. Colonel Edward P. Alexander, who was in command of the Confederate artillery, said, “Longstreet, leaving his staff, rode out alone and joined me on the left flank of the guns… He spoke sharply, ‘Go and stop Pickett where he is and replenish your ammunition.’ I answered: ‘We can't do that, sir. The train has but little. It would take an hour to distribute it, and meanwhile the enemy would improve the time.”
“Longstreet seemed to stand irresolute... and then spoke slowly and with great emotion: ‘I do not want to make this charge. I do not see how it can succeed. I would not make it now but that Gen. Lee has ordered it and is expecting it.’”
Longstreet even expressed his reservations to Lee himself. He said at the time, “General, I have been a soldier all my life. I have been with soldiers engaged in fights by couples, by squads, companies, regiments, divisions, and armies, and should know as well as anyone what soldiers can do. It is my opinion that no 15,000 men ever arrayed for battle can take that position.”
One of the most famous first-person accounts about the Charge was written by Union Lieutenant Frank A. Haskell. It was initially in the form of a 44 page letter to his brother, written just a few days after the battle. Haskell was an aide to Union General John Gibbon. Haskell wrote, “Should these advancing men pierce our line and become the entering wedge, driven home, that would sever our army asunder, what hope would there be afterwards and where the blood-earned fruits of yesterday?
“And so across all that broad open ground they come, nearer and nearer, nearly half the way, with our guns [artillery] bellowing in their faces, until now a hundred yards, no more, divide our ready left from their advancing right. The eager men there are impatient to begin. Let them.”
Haskell continued, “When the Rebel infantry had opened fire our batteries soon became silent, and this without their fault, for they were foul by long previous use. They were the targets of the concentrated Rebel bullets, and some of them had expended all their canister... The conflict is left to the infantry alone.”
Pickett himself wrote, admittedly in the more flowery language of the time, “My brave boys were full of hope and confident of victory as I led them forth, forming them in column of attack, and though officers and men alike knew what was before them -- knew the odds against them -- they eagerly offered up their lives on the altar of duty, having absolute faith in their ultimate success.” One might suspect that not all the “brave boys” in Pickett’s division were all that anxious to offer up their lives on that day. Many feigned injury in order to return to the rear. Many did not, however, as Pickett so eloquently said.
The charge came close to succeeding, but ultimately it did not. Pickett said in a letter to his fiancée, LaSalle Corbell, referring to himself to her as “You Soldier,” wrote, “Well, it is all over now. The battle is lost, and many of us are prisoners, many are dead, many wounded, bleeding and dying. Your soldier lives and mourns and but for you, my darling, he would rather, a million times, rather, be back there with his dead, to sleep for all time in an unknown grave.” Pickett’s Charge resulted in over 6,000 Confederate casualties and an estimated 1,500 Union casualties.
After the war, Pickett and Colonel John S. Mosby, who served under Jeb Stuart, paid Lee a visit. After the visit Pickett said, “That old man destroyed my division.” To which Mosby replied, “Yes, but he made you immortal.” Later, reporters asked him why Pickett’s Charge failed, Pickett replied, “I've always thought the Yankees had something to do with it.”
That's —30— for this week.
