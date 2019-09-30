I was looking for some research that would support my belief that we could talk ourselves into a recession and, guess what? I found it! There’s nothing the left-leaning media would like more than to talk the nation into a recession before the 2020 elections and thereby derail President Trump’s re-election chances.
In an opinion piece by Liz Peek, writing for Fox News, she says, “Let us not let the left-wing media talk us into a recession. Make no mistake: they are eager to do so. For months the liberal press has echoed Democrats’ hand-wringing on the campaign trail, repeating Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s unwarranted warnings about debt levels for instance, or former Vice President Joe Biden’s alarms about how President Trump’s trade confrontation with China is hurting consumers.” The truth of the matter is the Democrats and the left-wing media have nothing else to talk about except the possibility that there “might” be a recession before the 2020 elections.
The media’s, “if we speculate about a recession long enough, maybe we can make one happen in time to affect the presidential election next year.” You’ll notice that the opposition and the media have precious little else to talk about except what “might” happen. Well, the sky might fall, too, but that hardly seems likely.
Commenting further, Peek says, “Less enthusiastically reported have been record lows in unemployment and accelerating wage increases – news that might buoy consumer sentiment, and, not unimportantly, Trump’s reelection prospects.” When the market dropped 800 points back in August, “Democrats and their media enablers were beyond giddy to see markets nosedive. This was it, pundits proclaimed: Trump’s trade war has brought us to the brink of a downturn.” But, Peek continues, “The U.S. consumer continues to defy prognosticators; despite Democrats campaigning on the miseries of the middle class, by gosh the middle class insists on streaming into Walmart and pumping up the economy.”
Now, here are a few reasons from Peek why we should not to be talked into believing that we’re headed for a recession, like the left-leaning media would like you to believe: “American consumers, responsible for two-thirds of the economy, remain upbeat, and they are spending. If that sector remains strong, we will continue to grow.”
“The economic slowdown making headlines is in Europe and China. The most recent data included a second-quarter contraction in Germany’s economy of 0.1 percent compared to the prior three months.”
“China’s economy is also hurting. The most recent sign of a slowdown is that industrial production rose only 4.8 percent in July, the slowest rate in 17 years and down from 6.3 percent in June.”
“A slowdown elsewhere in the world hurts the U.S., without a doubt. But exports make up only about 12 percent of U.S. GDP (Gross Domestic Product); moderate weakness should not lead us into recession.”
Peek says that, overall, the domestic economy is sound. If the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates to keep up with the rest of the world or if there is a breakthrough in the trade talks between the Chinese and the US stock prices should go up. Peek adds, President Trump “knows the economy, and his re-election prospects, may depend on it. He’s just ornery enough to deny Democrats their recession.”
There’s another, more subtle, plot at work in all of this. When I was in school taking economics, I was convinced that the key to a strong economy is consumer confidence. When all is said and done, it’s what the average consumer believes about the state of the economy. So, the more the Democrats and the liberal media raise the question, “Are we headed for a recession?” the more it becomes a self-fulfilling prophesy. If people believe the media’s the-sky-is-falling rhetoric and start to cut back on spending because there “might” be a recession, the more it will become a reality. The more the Nancy Pelosi’s of the world start to talk about the possibility of a recession, the more people will tend to believe her and start to worry. If that should happen, the Democrats may have found a way to blame President Trump for a rumor-created recession. That’s actually their only hope of winning the White House, but if that’s the strategy one is bound to ask; which of the Democratic candidates would you want living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? Tired old Joe Biden? Crazy Uncle Bernie, the Socialist? Or maybe Elizabeth “Give Away” Warren, also a Socialist? None of them seem like very attractive candidates to me.
Why, after-all do the Democrats dislike President Trump so much? Could it be because he’s a businessman used to getting things done? Could it be because he won’t play the political game that has been going on in Washington so long? So far we’ve had to put up with the two-year-long Russia investigation – a total waste of time when the House could have been putting forth meaningful legislation that would actually help people! And how many millions of dollars have been spent only to find out that you can’t obstruct justice when no crime has been committed? Just remember the basic difference between the two parties; Republicans believe in free enterprise and Democrats believe in more government control. That’s what really matters.
That’s — 30 — for today.
