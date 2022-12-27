CARTHAGE - The Future of Carthage hosted its Christmas Festival Dec. 3. Festivities kicked off with the announcement of the winner of the annual Chili Cook-off. Mike Smalls took home the Golden Ladle Award and $50 prize for the best chili of the day! For the rest of the day chili and hot dogs were served free in the Community Center and enjoyed by all.
Members of Carthage Community Church dressed in 1800s era garb and sang Christmas carols, encouraging all there to join in. Children had the chance to write Santa letters and leave them in the special North Pole mailbox. After the letter writing activity the children were escorted to the library where they were treated to stockings filled with treats and Mark Rozzell’s rendition of several James Whitcomb Riley's poems. As a special tribute to Mr. Rozzell many of his former students surprised him by meeting at the library to greet him and spread some holiday cheer. Being a retired teacher myself, I can attest that there is no better feeling than seeing your former students and knowing the bond you shared with them in their youth is still unbroken.
Some vendors braved the cold to display their wares and local musician Quenten Adams serenaded us with Christmas music on his saxophone. Around 6 p.m. the Kids of Carthage sponsored Parade of Lights started. It was led by Santa arriving on a firetruck! Lighted vehicles, floats, trotting horses and their riders followed adding to the festive mood. Seven-year-old Brylen Butler assisted Santa with the official lighting of the tree this year. After the tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus went to the beautifully decorated town gazebo to visit with the children, get their Christmas requests, and take holiday pictures. Just like every year, the Carthage Christmas Festival exemplified the joy of living and celebrating the holidays in a small town.
The Future of Carthage members would like to thank our chili cook off contestants and judges, Pat Armstrong for the many costumes she created, Andy Gibson for our outdoor lighting fabrication (which will be used at all future events), Mark Rozzell for his entertaining recitations, the vendors and Quenten Adams who braved the cold, Carthage Community Church Carolers, Kids of Carthage Parade of Lights participants and organizers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, the fire and police departments, John Pavey and Tim Wehr for their food donations, all the volunteers who decorated the gazebo and community center, put stockings together for the kids, and everyone who came out to make the day a success!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.