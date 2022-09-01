CARTHAGE – Would a small town festival be complete without a good old-fashioned cake walk? Of course not! This activity was always a favorite back in the day and the Future of Carthage knew it had to be a recurring event at all of town’s fall festivals.
Until this year, Marsha Gorman and her family were kind enough to volunteer to run this popular activity. Everyone would agree that they did a fantastic job! This year, they decided to let someone else have a turn and, lucky for us, Sandra Muncy and her family volunteered.
Anyone who knows the Muncys and the Grays know that they are one fun-loving group and their enthusiasm will make the Cake Walk the place to be after the parade (at approximately) 2 p.m. September 10.
If you are interested in donating any baked goods please bring them wrapped or in a zip lock bag to the Wesleyan Church on Main Street between 9 a.m. and noon (please mark what it is and if it has nuts or no nuts).
The Cake Walk will be in front of the Community Center. Tickets will be $1.
There’s more good news! The Cake Walk will not stop until all the bake goods have been awarded. All proceeds will go toward the functions that the FOC sponsors (future festivals, Hidden Gem Scholarship, cash prizes, Kidz Korner and more).
The Silent Auction is one of the big fundraisers of the year for the FOC. This year the organizers have been busy collecting items and gift certificates that are going to be highly sought after. There are over 75 auction items already collected. At least five local businesses have donated meat packages. If your freezer is already full or you are a vegetarian that’s OK because there will be plenty more to bid on. They have haircut and massage certificates, two beautiful handcrafted cutting boards, wind spinners, fall decorations, wall art, at least three handmade quilts, a pistol membership to a local range and a couple of baked goods from a very popular local baker.
I purposely have not named the businesses or individuals who donated the above items because so many have generously donated that I don’t want to leave anyone out. However, when you come to the Community Center on the 10th you will find each business acknowledged for the donation on the individual bid sheets.
Bidding opens at 7:30 a.m. and will be open until 4 p.m. Bidding will start at ½ of the value of each item. Bids must be made in dollar increments. Once bidding closes at 4 p.m. the organizers will collect the bid sheets and start calling winners. At 5 p.m. winners can begin picking up items. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Anything not picked up by 7 p.m. will be offered to the next highest bidder.
There’s plenty more to tell you about so keep your eyes open for the next Carthage Corner. Until then do yourself a favor and go to your calendar right now and circle September 10. Call your friends and family and invite them to come enjoy the day. Start with breakfast at the Community Center or round up the kids and bring them to the Kidz Korner! Every year this festival outdoes the year before. Be a part of the festivities and fun!
UPDATE: Many of you know Carthage has been offering open and Gospel jam sessions from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. There is a small change: All jams will now be held at the Marick Event Center on the corner of Third and East Street in Carthage. Food, fun, and free-will donations are the same, and all are welcome. Gospel jams will be the first and third Thursdays while the second and fourth Thursdays will be open jams.
Musicians, audience members, and singers are welcome and wanted!
