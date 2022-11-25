CARTHAGE – The Future of Carthage and Kids of Carthage have been busy finalizing plans for “Hometown Christmas.”
This year’s annual Christmas Festival which will be held December 3!
While favorites like the Chili Cook-off, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the Parade of Lights will be featured, new things have been added as well. Mark your calendars because you won’t want to miss this exceptional way to kick off the holiday season.
Check out the following timeline so you don’t miss a thing!
Downtown Carthage: Dec. 3
3 p.m.: Vendors and Bog Poppa’s Pork Pit Truck
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Bring your prize-winning crockpot of homemade chili to the Carthage Community Center to be judged. It is open to all and is free to enter. The winning pot of chili will receive $50 and a “golden” ladle.
4 p.m.: Kids write letters to Santa and mail them at the Community Center.
Chili and hot dogs are served free in the Community Center. Outside, there will be a Scavenger Hunt for kids 12+ with prizes.
4:45 p.m.: The first group of children (12 and under) will be escorted to the library for a special storytime presented by Mark Rozzell.
5 p.m.: Carolers sing in the Community Center (all are welcome to join in).
5:15 p.m.: The second group of children (12 and under) will be escorted to the library for a special storytime presented by Mark Rozzell.
5:45 p.m.: Former students of Mr. Rozzell should surprise him by meeting at the library to greet him and hear him tell a story.
6 p.m.: KOC Parade of Lights (decorate and enter your vehicle!).
6:15 p.m.: Santa arrives on a firetruck.
6:20 p.m.: Lighting of downtown tree.
6:25 p.m.: Santa and Mrs. Claus visit with children at the gazebo.
An added bit of charm to this year’s event has been provided by the hard work and creativity of Patricia Armstrong. She has been busy creating costumes to make this event picture perfect!
Visitors will feel like they have traveled back in time when they see many townspeople dressed in attire resembling the late 1800s! She has also come up with many Christmas themed outfits for the children to add a splash of holiday spirit to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.