CARTHAGE – Isn’t it a great feeling when all of your vision, hard work and planning results in a wonderful accomplishment? That is exactly what happened for the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department on March 3, and the town and department could not be prouder!
Approximately 5 years ago, CVFD Fire Chief Nick Jacquemin and the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department had a vision and were committed to having that vision become a reality. Phase One was the purchase of 10 acres next to the fire station. With that accomplished, Phase Two began; the CVFD committed to raising money to build a fire rescue training center that would be housed on the station property. The vision was to provide high quality training for CVFD members and surrounding fire departments at this facility.
All of this work has paid off for the residents that the CVFD serves. The most recent example happened just before 3 p.m. March 3. The CVFD was dispatched to a report of a structure fire. While en route, units were notified that there were reports of possible entrapment. Raleigh Volunteer Fire Department and Posey Volunteer Fire Department were automatically requested for mutual aid, making this a three alarm fire.
Upon arrival, units found heavy smoke coming from the soffits. Aggressive interior operations were conducted and thankfully the primary search found no victims! Armed with extensive training, coordinated teamwork, and aggressive operations, the three departments were able to contain the fire to a corner of the structure and saved property valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars!
The CVFD has drawn an excellent group of dedicated, hard working, quality people to protect our community. One of those people is firefighter Zach Boling, who has just been promoted to the rank of Captain. Boling has been with the department for almost three years. He is one of the department’s most eager, driven, and hardest working members. He received the McQueen Excellence award last year for his part in locating and assisting missing kayakers. He is a certified EMT-B, and in charge of the medical program at Carthage. Zach is also a certified Rope Rescue Technician, Swift-Water Rescue Technician, has experience with grain bins and confined space, a live fire instructor, a certified CPR instructor for the Red Cross, and will soon graduate the fire academy at the top of his class.
The CVFD once again was instrumental in saving the day and proved to be an invaluable asset to our community! By visiting (and liking) the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page you can see what they are all about! The members are all volunteers who have time and time again proven their dedication and demonstrated their stellar training. The town of Carthage values and thanks these local heroes!
