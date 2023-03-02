GREENSBURG – John Pratt mentioned what happened on February 25, 1924 in his book, “Historic Tales of Decatur County.”
Bill Berberian was born in Detroit. He received a Bronze Star in World War II, was a Purdue basketball MVP and coach at Greensburg High School from 1949 to 1953 who won a sectional and SEC title, then coached at West Lafayette for more than 30 years. He had more than 400 wins and is a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
That brought some interesting comments from readers.
Stephen Goddard wrote that he remember Berberian being coach when he was in elementary school at the old East End school. Goddard did something even better, he sent a picture of Berberian when he was 90 as he sat watching a basketball game. The photo was taken by Nikos Frazier for the Lafayette Journal & Courier. Berberian died in December 2019.
Goddard also sent the story written by Sam King who covers sports for the Lafyette Journal & Courier. The story began,”Bill Berberian was a basketball innovator. Before former Indiana University coach Bob Knight made the motion offense famous in the Hoosier state, it was Berberian who ran it at West Lafayette High School.”
That was bound to catch reader’s attention.
King wrote, “He allowed former player Steve Dietrich to use skip passes that could give the Red Devils an offensive advantage against zone defenses, an every day occurrence in today’s game but a basketball sin in the early 1970s when the Red Devils implemented it. Last year, in a moment many thought was long overdue, Berberian was selected for enshrinement into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. On Sunday, the legendary coach and player died at the age of 96.”
King didn’t overlook Berberian’s early start in basketball. He wrote in his story, “After college, Berberian got his coaching start at Greensburg High, where he coached from 1950 to 1953 and won a sectional and South Central Conference championship.”
So, I started looking in the 1952 Tower Tree yearbook and there it was, a picture of Coach Bill Berberian, and the players: Jim Cuskaden, Jim Ryle, Bruce McCeath, Karl Walker, Jim Huber, Gilbert Harmon, Joe Westhafer, Gene Patterson, Don Voiles, Don Buell, Dennis Doerflinger and Dick Stier.
The 1952 yearbook has Berberian listed as teaching physical education and social studies as well as the basketball coach.
The 1950 yearbook has this paragraph about him, “Coach William Berberian, an ex-Purdue star, started his coaching career by winning from Columbus and Seymour. A three game slump had his the Pirates bowing to Rushville, Greenfield, and New Castle. Wins over Shelbyville and North Vernon were followed by a Lawrenceburg defeat. A win over Martinsville closed the first half of the season.”
The 1953 yearbook had no information about Berberian so he apparently left at the school year’s end in 1952.
The story said that when it came time to put forth names for the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame the coaches on the committee were “flabbergasted that Bill wasn’t in the Hall of Fame. They all just assumed that he was.”
The induction solidified Berberian’s greatness as a coach, but even without the accolades, wrote King, Berberian made his mark. Players said, “The things he was teaching us went well beyond basketball. They were great life lessons and that was what he was all about. He would tell you first and foremost that he was an educator, not a basketball coach.”
In 1999, West Lafayette named its basketball venue Bill Berberian Gymnasium.
