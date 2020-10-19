RUSHVILLE - A few days ago, I had a very pleasant conversation with an old friend, Rush County Historian John Wilson, about the upcoming county bicentennial. While the plans for the local celebration are still embryonic in many respects, John and I both felt that the time is drawing near when we need to get on with the planning process.
It was the year 1822 when Rush County officially came into existence, just six years after Indiana was granted statehood on the 11th of December, 1816, as the 19th state in the Union. Just four years after that, Rush County was organized. As a matter of fact, on December 31st, 1821, the state legislature passed an act which authorized Rush County and also authorized the first commissioners to begin organizing the county’s governing structure.
The process of organizing the governing structure was authorized to begin on June 3, 1822. At the same time, Rushville was platted and laid out as the county seat.
Both the county and county seat were named in honor of Dr. Benjamin Rush, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, back in July 1776, some 40 years earlier. Dr. William B. Laughlin, who had been a student of Dr. Rush in Philadelphia, had moved west as the country was growing and he settled on land that would become Rush County. It was Dr. Laughlin, in fact, who named the county and county seat for his former teacher.
Now, almost 200 years later, it’s time to start planning for the local commemoration of those historic days and events, and it’s not too soon to get the process started. It can be anticipated that there will be parties and parades and speeches when the summer of 2022 gets here, but something more permanent, more lasting should be done to commemorate the bicentennial of the county and county seat. Something that will let future generations know that we recognized the significance of the occasion.
One idea I would like to modestly suggest would be commissioning a bust of Dr. Rush to be permanently placed either on the courthouse lawn or near the main entrance to the high school. The courthouse obviously makes sense, but why in front of the high school? Well, my guess would be that most high school students don’t really know very much about Benjamin Rush and all the other contributions he made to the life of colonial America besides signing the Declaration of Independence. Without going into detail at the moment, Rush is officially credited with being “The Father of American Psychiatry.” A bronze bust could be cast, placed on a tall stone pedestal with a plaque placed on the front of it highlighting his achievements on the sidewalk leading up to the main entrance of the high school. Then, each fall, as a new class of incoming freshmen start their high school careers, part of their orientation could include an explanation of the life of Dr. Rush and how his student, Dr. Laughlin, named the county and county seat for his former teacher.
Or, for that matter, perhaps it would make sense to consider having the bust placed inside the school, somewhere in the foyer to protect it from the elements.
As I’m writing this I can almost hear the question, “But who’s going to pay for it?” Well, we’ve got just a little less than two years to figure that out. Once a Bicentennial Committee is formed and incorporated as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation and a sculptor is found – thankfully, there are enough likenesses of Dr. Rush to come up with a good sense of what he actually looked like – we should have some notion of what the project will cost. A proposal could be made to the Rush County Community Foundation for financial assistance. Helping create a lasting tribute to our bicentennial seems like a worthwhile undertaking to me and County Historian John Wilson.
Perhaps the preference will be to honor Dr. Laughlin, but I’m not sure we have any idea of what he looked like. The point, it seems to me, is that something lasting should come out of the observance of our 200th anniversary, something in addition to just a parade and an ice cream social.
Back when we observed our sesquicentennial, the lasting thing that came out of that celebration was the two volume history update called “Rush County Retrospect” headed by the late Bob and Emmy Waggener. It turned out to be an award winning publication that brought the history of the county up to date (it’s almost time to do that again, by the way).
It is also possible that someone will come up with something even more appropriate to mark the city and county’s 200th birthday, but whatever it turns out to be, people 100 years from now should know about it. Whatever it turns out to be should still be around to let future generations know we recognized, way back in 2022, the importance of celebrating our history and that we went to the trouble to mark the occasion with something meaningful that we knew would last.
I don’t think a bust of Dr. Rush is all that bad an idea. After all, our young people ought to know how this county, this community, and their school got their names, beyond knowing it was some guy who had something to do with the founding of their country.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.