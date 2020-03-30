Have you noticed how many people are using their cell phones while driving? The growing number of people who talk or text will driving is dangerous, foolish, and a threat to other drivers. Talking and texting seem to be especially prominent among teenagers. It makes one wonder how we ever got along in the days before the invention of the cell phone for everyday use.
Don’t get me wrong, the cell phone is a wonderful device for all sorts of things, and it’s particularly helpful in those situations when a call for help is needed. It is, after all, a telephone! But like most things, there are occasions, like using a cell phone and driving, when trying to do two things at once is particularly dangerous and, well, totally stupid!
For instance, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2017, “3,166 people were killed in 2,935 distraction-affected crashes, accounting for 9 percent of all fatal crashes in the United States,” particularly among teenagers. The NHTSA goes on to say, “Talking or texting while driving or checking or sending social media posts takes eyes and brains off the task of driving. Coupled with inexperience and lack of driving skills, cell phone use can be especially deadly for teen drivers.”
As a matter of fact, the NHTSA reports that about 481,000 drivers use cell phones while driving during daylight hours and that teenagers are the largest age group using cell phones while driving. What’s even more disturbing is that texting while driving has surpassed drunk driving as the most common cause of death among teenage drivers. If I were a parent of a teenage driver I’d be scared to death about the possibility of my teenager out there driving and texting at the same time!
Here’s another part of the problem: the use of cell phones has become pervasive among teenagers – all the way down to middle-schoolers. A recent study by the University of Maryland found that cellphone users become less social. “The researchers found that after a short period of cellphone use subjects were less inclined to volunteer for community service when asked, compared to control-group counterparts.” A more serious implication of the study was that, “The cellphone directly evokes feelings of connectivity to others, thereby fulfilling the basic human need to belong.” The net outcome was the tendency of college students taking part in the study were less likely to engage in normal face-to-face contact with others.
I can’t think of a skill more important in today’s world of work than the ability to communicate effectively with others on a personal basis – not via a cellphone! How unprepared will today’s young people be when the time comes for that first job interview? I feel fairly confident that most employers will still want face-to-face job interviews. For the recent graduate who has done most of his communicating via a cellphone, how will he do when things like eye contact or verbal skills are required? How well polished will his social skills be? How articulate will he be responding verbally to interview questions? If the studies being done now are an indication of the impact on interviewing skills, I’d be very concerned about a kid’s ability to land the job he really wants – unless the prospective employer is willing to sit behind his desk and text questions to the job applicant sitting across from him!
It’s precisely for these reasons that I have always been a strong advocate for taking public speaking courses in school and participating in activities like being on a school speech team. One generation ago our local speech team had upwards of 50 or 60 members. Today, we’re lucky to have a half-dozen kids on the speech team. Unless we’re willing to settle for the creating of a cellphone texting team, the prospects for learning to speak in pubic aren’t very bright – and that could be catastrophic!
Especially in the job interview settings, things like appearance, affability, presence of mind, non-verbal skills, and – ultimately – the ability to think on one’s feet are essential. Staring at a cellphone probably isn’t going to impress most employers. At a more fundamental level, the ability to carry on a simple conversation with other people be a lost art in not too many years. Can you imagine people out for dinner texting back and forth instead of actually talking to each other? At the rate we’re going, it could happen.
I started this column on the dangers of texting and driving and I don’t want to lose that point. Something drastic is going to have to be done to prevent the unnecessary deaths caused by texting and driving. Maybe cellphones can be made that won’t work in automobiles – except for calling 911. Maybe car manufacturers can install telephone connectivity in every car so people can call each other without taking their eyes off the road to dial a cellphone. Or, maybe cars can be made so they won’t start if a cellphone is on while the driver is in the car. There has to be a simple solution for this growing problem. Maybe a flip-phone that will automatically call a kid’s parents or 911 – and nobody else while the car is running is the answer. Whatever the answer is, the consequences of relying on a cellphone while driving are a problem that just can’t be ignored.
That’s – 30 – for this week.
