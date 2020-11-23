GREENSBURG - You may have noticed how difficult it is these days to hold a business or general discussion without the phrase “…then COVID…” coming up in the conversation.
On one hand, 2020 has been more than challenging for many in the business community. On the other hand, it has also been a year where businesses have stepped up to meet the challenge, many doing what they have to in order to keep doors open, inventory flowing, and people working.
As the pandemic hit our area particularly hard beginning in mid-March through April, the business community faced unprecedented times. While making out budgets and plans for 2020 in 2019, not many entertained thoughts that a virus could have such a huge impact on a nation and the world. Those “rainy day” funds became the lifeline for some.
The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce became an even more valuable resource to our members as well as the community during these times. In our minds, the first month of the pandemic blazed along at whirlwind speed. Workdays started early and ended late and the days sometimes seemed to run into each other seven days a week.
Realizing the importance of providing information to help the landscape of our business community survive, the Chamber considered every business in Decatur County a member of our organization. Our social media pages exploded in growth as we pushed out timely important information from our city and county officials as well as continuous updates from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Chamber appreciates the Decatur County Commissioners and the City of Greensburg Mayor’s office for allowing us to be at the table as advocates for the business community during critical decision-making times.
We also utilized our social media presence to help local businesses get their information in front of the public, something that became very valuable as an added source of communication for our community. This is another added value benefit to our members.
The Chamber continued its strong relationship with Economic Development Corporation Greensburg Decatur County, the Decatur County Community Foundation, MainStreet Greensburg, and Decatur County Tourism as our organizations formed a hugely successful effort known as Devoted2Decatur County, a gift certificate program that pumped over $140,000 back to the local economy during the height of the pandemic. Business owners showed their appreciation with tears as residents took advantage of the effort.
Zoom meetings included important discussions with the Indiana Small Business Development Center, Decatur County Memorial Hospital officials, mental health professionals and more.
Except for a highly-successful golf outing in August, which saw a record turnout, (and a record amount of beverage sales), Chamber events turned virtual, much like our annual meeting. Our virtual Women in Business Conference was held over a 3-week period for one hour each week and received many outstanding compliments from those who logged in.
Of course, as time progressed and the summer settled in, the Chamber returned its focus on our current members and advocates for business. We appreciate every one of those businesses who continue to support the efforts of the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce by being dues paying members. The Chamber cannot do the job we do as being one of the economic drivers in our community without that support. For that, we are grateful.
So as the Chamber closes out the year on what will go down in history as one many are ready to forget, your Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce stands ready to face the challenges ahead of us and like you, we welcome the good times to come.
On behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors, Associate/Social Media Manager Dawn Lowe, Financial Associate Amy Borns and myself, we thank you for your continued support and we look forward to working together for brighter days ahead.
Sincerely,
Jeff Emsweller, IOM, CP
Executive Director
Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.