RUSHVILLE - For those of you who can remember the days before computers, the Internet, iPhones, answering machines and all the rest, I think you may be able to relate to this week’s column.
In days gone by, I used to type my column on an IBM Correcting-Selectric typewriter. At the time, during the late 1970s and early 1980s, I thought that was about as snazzy as technology could ever become! Keep in mind that I learned to type on manual typewriter. Imagine that: A typewriter that didn’t plug into anything. It was the kind of typewriter that let you know when you had reached the right-hand margin with the ring of a bell.
After finishing my weekly column and correcting all the mistakes, I delivered it to the old newspaper office located on Perkins Street, across the street from the Elks Club, where the new American Legion Post 150 is, by walking it over there and actually handing a paper copy of each week’s column to a real person. The only power that was needed was for the electric typewriter and the foot power to walk, at most, two blocks.
The Computer Age is a wonderful thing in lots of ways, but in many ways it, too, has its own new set of drawbacks. Hard as it may be to believe, there are high school-age kids who don’t know how to operate a rotary-dial telephone. Believe it or not, there was a time before the rotary-dial phone when wooden encased phones that had a speaker on the face of the wall-mounted telephone and a listening device that you held to your ear while speaking into the mega-phone shaped thing on the front. When you lifted the listening piece off its holder the local operator would come on and the caller would say something like (and I’m not making this up), “Hi Marge! Please connect me to the Petersons over on Harrison Street.” And she would do it. Before you knew it, you’d be speaking to whoever you were trying to reach at the Peterson home – assuming the Petersons had a phone, of course.
Another thing that has changed is the art of letter writing. Frankly, I’m not sure anyone under about 40 years old has ever actually hand-written a letter in cursive (we used to call it “long-hand” writing). I am actually appalled that kids aren’t cursive writing in grade school any more. If you want to see beautiful cursive writing, see if you can get Dr. Suellen Reed-Goddard to send you a note by mail. That’s what cursive writing is supposed to look like. Learning to write in cursive only seems to have one purpose anymore: signing your name. Upon reflection, seems like kids would have to be taught cursive to be able to write your name on important documents that come along in life. But, then again, it’s possible to sign things on a computer screen. I’m not sure how much a scribble has to look like your name; I’ve always just assumed your signature had to resemble your actual signature written in cursive, but that may not be so.
Now, before going further, let me make it clear that, while I do remember rotary-dial telephones, I do not remember wall phones.
The one thing all of the devices of the Computer Age require, however, is electricity. Unless there’s something else that makes this computer work other than electricity I don’t know about. If, for some reason, the power goes off, I’m out of business and so are most of you – except a smartphone, and they're only as useful as long it’s charged by electricity. If the power is off and the battery isn’t charged for any length of time, we might have to go back to letter writing; I wonder how many of us are prepared to do that?
For those who remember the Dick Tracy comic strip, perhaps you’ll recall that he had a wrist watch he could use as a phone with small screen that could be used to see the caller. For the uninitiated, Dick Tracy was an American comic strip featuring Dick Tracy, a tough and intelligent police detective created by Chester Gould. It debuted on Sunday, October 4, 1931, in the Detroit Mirror newspaper. Also well before my time, thank you very much! The point is, the famous Dick Tracy watch is now a reality.
The good and not so good reality is I can also research, write, edit, and send my columns to the Daily News without getting out of my chair. While that’s all very convenient, I get absolutely no exercise whatsoever in the process of writing it. Everything I need is literally at my fingertips – as long as the power is on.
You know about electricity. It’s power that frequently comes from coal-fired electric plants that far-left activists want to get rid of and replace with things like wind farms and solar power, which would be fine, I guess, if technology were sophisticated enough to be reliable – but it's not, at least not yet. When that day comes, I’ll be all for it!
To oppose change is an absurd thing to do. Things are always changing, hopefully, for the better. I must admit, though, I do sort of miss the ring on the typewriter as I got to the end of a line.
That’s—30—for this week.
