Sometimes, we can mistake a toxic environment for a chaotic one. That’s what happened to Deidre. She was an office worker in what she thought was simply a high-stress job.
But it wasn’t until she began seeing abusive traits in her boss — such as yelling at employees and berating them — that she began to understand it was a toxic environment.
It took her a few months to get everything in order, but Deidre was able to leave her job. She took another position in the same field but with a different company. Instantly, the change was like night and day.
She still had the stress from making sure her job was done correctly, but she wasn’t walking around on eggshells in front of her new supervisor and her co-workers welcomed her with open arms.
What If It’s Toxic?
You might assume that your marriage is going through a chaotic time or your job is stressful or your life is just disorganized right now. The thing to remember about it is that stress and chaos often come in waves. This means there are lulls in between the stressful moments.
You may be in a toxic environment if you’re constantly dealing with stress and chaos with no end in sight. Maybe your spouse always yells at you, and you finally realize your marriage just isn’t healthy. Perhaps your boss continually asks you to lie to clients, and you see that your workplace isn’t a healthy environment.
What If You Made a Plan?
It’s a good thing to leave a toxic situation. Some Christians believe that under abusive or dysfunctional environments, you should endure it. But keep in mind that Jesus removed himself from an unhealthy situation.
In Luke 4, Nazareth's townspeople planned to throw Jesus from a cliff. Yet look at his response in Luke 4:30. “But he walked right through the crowd and went on his way.”
There are numerous other situations where Jesus left because his environment was unhealthy. He didn’t make a huge stand or cause a fuss. He left, knowing he wasn’t in God’s will.
You can’t always leave a toxic situation the moment your eyes are opened. Maybe, like the Israelites in Egypt, you are stuck and awaiting God’s rescue. While you can’t change your circumstances, you can begin to set up boundaries and limits to protect yourself.
Could you avoid that one co-worker who likes to stir up drama by switching to a different lunch hour? Could you find free classes twice a week in the evenings so you avoid being home when your spouse is most likely to get drunk and pick fights?
Looking at what you can do to protect yourself while you wait for God to open the right door can be helpful. It can give you peace and help you see solutions you may not have thought of.
