Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.