RUSHVILLE - The most wonderful time of the year is upon us! This coming Friday is Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is this Saturday! Those two wonderful occasions also mean that the following week is the last one for the year 2021. A week from Saturday, Christmas Day, will be New Year’s Day and the beginning of the year 2022. Amazing! Where does the time go?
They say that as we get older time seems to pass more and more quickly. Well, we all know that the passage of time is a constant and that it actually doesn’t pass more or less quickly – it just seems to drag or fly by depending on one’s point of view. The only observable factor that effects the perception of time’s passage is the shortened days of sunlight. It gets darker a lot more quickly during the winter months than during the summer months. That fact alone can make it seem that days are passing more quickly because the hours of daylight are less. How busy we are also affects our perception of the passage of time. The busier we are the sorter the days seem to be. The less we have to do, the more slowly time seems to pass.
The scientific reason the hours of daylight are less and the cold days of winter arrive all have to do with the tilt of the earth as it orbits around the sun. The shortest day of the year – in terms of daylight, because the number of hours in a day don’t change – is called the winter solstice. Technically, the winter solstice marks the official start of winter in the northern hemisphere. It marks the shortest day and the longest night. This is due to the earth rotating around the sun and the tilt of the earth on its axis. It takes the earth 365 days, a whole year, to rotate around the sun. Meanwhile, it is also spinning on its axis, which takes 24 hours. The reason we have winter, in other words, is because during the winter the sun’s rays hit the Earth at a shallower angle. The sun’s rays are more spread out, which decreases the amount of energy that hits any given spot.
But enough about time and the passage thereof. Let’s think about Christmas, which is so close at hand. There are many Christmas traditions thanks to the country’s multiculturalism. Many of them will likely sound familiar to you.
Christmas stockings, for example, are one of the characteristic symbols of Christmas. Each family member hangs his or her sock on the fireplace and Santa leaves candy and small gifts inside them.
The Christmas tree is one of America’s great Christmas traditions, and its decoration is an annual ritual in which the whole family gets together to participate. Underneath the tree it is where Santa Claus leaves all the gifts for the children.
Putting up Christmas lights is a very typical way to decorate the exterior of houses at Christmas, usually form figures like Christmas trees or Santa Claus, or they decorate and outline the front porch or the outline of the house. Another family tradition is to go out and walk or drive around to see the neighbors’ light sets.
I can’t imagine anyone not enjoying the Christmas decorations and lights all over town, especially in the downtown area. Personally, I can’t imagine our community looking any more festive than it does this year, and with good reason!
Essentially, however, Christmas is a time for children. The expectation that Santa Clause will arrive on Christmas Eve. Waking up on Christmas morning to see what Santa has left. The joy of finding that special toy under the tree. Spending time with family. All of these traditions make for special Christmas memories that last a lifetime.
But there’s also another side to Christmas, the religious side. Here’s what Wikipedia says about it: “The traditional Christmas narrative, the Nativity of Jesus, delineated in the New Testament, says that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, in accordance with messianic prophecies. When Joseph and Mary arrived in the city, the inn had no room and so they were offered a stable where the Christ Child was soon born, with angels proclaiming this news to shepherds who then spread the word.
“Although the month and date of Jesus' birth are unknown, the church in the early fourth century fixed the date as December 25. It is exactly nine months after Annunciation on March 25th. Most Christians celebrate on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar, which has been adopted almost universally.”
I think it’s important to remember both the meaning of Christmas and the traditions that have evolved that bring joy to children and hope to people everywhere. I hope all of you have a wonderful Christmas during these unusual tines and that Santa fulfills your children’s most cherished wishes this Christmas Day!
That’s —30— for this week, and wishing a very Merry Christmas to you all!
