HENRY COUNTY - In an era of polarized politics at the federal level, and single-issue all-or-nothing politics at the state legislative and even some county levels of government, it is good to know that Senator Todd Young is an effective bipartisan statesman working hard for Indiana.
In the interest of full disclosure, I have known Todd, a fellow service academy graduate, since before he served in the US House. I serve as his Henry County Coordinator, and as an informal advisor to him on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
While many American companies bent on short-term quarterly financials were still chasing the illusive China “dream” (“Shouldn’t the country with the world’s largest population be the world’s largest market?” Don’t kid yourselves!), conservative Senator Young took the long view.
As a fellow former member of the intelligence community (he was a Marine Corps intelligence officer), he recognized the more sinister aspects of Chinese competition long before most.
China’s Belt & Road Initiative may seem altruistic to the Developing World, but in reality it puts many Third World nations in permanent hock to China, and buys China votes at the UN. But that’s another subject for a future guest column.
Too many US and other multi-national manufacturers are dependent on semiconductor chips and other components made in China for their supply chains (Have you tried shopping for a car or truck lately?).
Years before COVID created such supply chain management problems, Senator Young recognized this dependency and its resultant deficiencies for US manufacturers, along with its national security implications.
Therefore, in 2020 he introduced the Endless Frontier Act, which dealt not only with chips, but also with other areas where China has a competitive advantage over the USA.
As with any dance of legislation, it became the US Innovation & Competition Act, which in 2022 became the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act (CHIPS & Science Act), which was passed by both houses of Congress, and signed into law.
According to the US Department of Commerce, Indiana has the most manufacturing-dependent economy of any state, and pre-COVID, Indiana was the most export-dependent state, per capita, according to the Indiana District Export Council.
The Trump administration’s wrong-headed tariffs on aluminum and steel have not been ended by the Biden administration (How many United Steel Workers’ (USW) votes did the tariffs actually sway in either direction?).
Already battered by Chinese competition and exchange rates, the aluminum and steel tariffs devastated (and in some cases disbanded) the export departments of Hoosier manufacturers to include Belden, Cummins, Draper, Modernfold, Mursix, and Telamon, just to name a few, causing prices to no longer be competitive overseas, among other problems.
Several of these companies supply our automobile industry, which is severely threatened by the lack of semiconductor chips, but will be helped immensely by the CHIPS & Science Act.
Thank you to Congressmen Jim Baird (R-4th CD), Andre Carson (D-7th CD), Trey Hollingsworth (R-9th CD), and Frank Mrvan Jr. (D-1st CD) for supporting Senator Young on his CHIPS & Science Act! The other Republican members of Indiana’s delegation should have supported Senator Young on his bill, but did not.
After all, contrary to NPR’s and Newshour’s interviews with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (who never even mentioned Senator Young as the author), the CHIPS & Science Act is NOT a Biden administration victory, but rather a victory for American and Hoosier manufacturers.
When it comes to national security, politics must stop at the water’s edge. Let’s give credit where credit is due: Thank you, Senator Todd Young, for taking the long view!
