Scripture
"Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I set you apart." - Jeremiah 1:5
Encouragement
No doubt you have heard this before, but consider this a reminder: you are not an accident! You are not a fluke! You are chosen! Before the world was created and time began, God chose you. He had a purpose for you in mind long before you were born. That truth should bring some reassurance and comfort to us all.
As Christians, we are not powerless victims in this life; long before time existed, the Creator set apart a people for Himself. He didn't just randomly create us and then figure out what to do with us later. He knew exactly who we were supposed to be before one of us was ever born. He foreknew everything we would ever do, say, and think, and He still chose us to be His own. What a great thought!
You must prove to yourself that your value is based on what you do or how others perceive you. It's easy to lose sight of the fact that no matter what, God picked you! Whether big or small, no matter how insignificant it may seem in the grand scheme of life, God saw what you were capable of, and He chose you from eternity past to do it. He stamped you with His approval and said, "This is my child!"
Whenever life gets tough, and it feels like nothing is going your way, remember that God chose you before time began. You are not a mistake or an afterthought; you have been hand-selected by the Creator for a specific purpose. So let that sink in today, and be encouraged!
Prayer
Lord, I thank you for choosing me before time began. Thank you for your plans for my life, even if I don't know what they are. Be my guide as I live out the purpose you have set for me. In your name, I pray, Amen.
Commented
