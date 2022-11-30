DECATUR COUNTY - It is the season of giving and caring. It seems like it was just Christmas. As we enter this season, let us think about the people in our area who are in need of help to make their holiday a little better. Locally, we have the Cheer Fund, Santa's Heroes and several other charities to donate to. Most churches also have their own events to help the community. I know we would like to help everyone, but we must make choices according to our means.
At a recent meeting the Homemakers donated $500 to Operation Christmas Child to help with mailing and postage. This is the project we work on all year with our sewing days. Thanks to all the ladies who sew and donate to this project.
The ladies are again doing the First Book project in which they read to the Head Start students. If interested in helping just call the Extension office for more info.
It is time to think about baking those Christmas goodies. Here are a few recipes you may want to try. I like to try some new ones, but also go back to family favorites.
White Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. softened butter
1/2 ts. almond extract
3/4 c. powdered sugar
1 c. white chocolate chips
1/2 c. dried cherries
3/4 c. almonds, slightly toasted
Beat cream cheese, butter and extract until fluffy; gradually beat in sugar. Stir in cherries and chips. Cover and refrigerate until firm. Place mixture on plastic wrap and shape into a ball. Refrigerate until serving. Just before serving roll ball in almonds and garnish is chocolate curls and cherries and serve with graham crackers.
Apricot Balls
2 c. coconut, firmly packed
1 c. dried apricots, finely chopped
2/3 c. sweetened condensed milk
dash of salt
Combine all ingredients and shape into 3/4 inch balls; place on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. Makes about 4 dozen.
Salmon Party Log
8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
16 oz. can salmon, bone and skin removed
1 T. lemon juice
2 t. grated onion
1 tsp. horseradish
dash of salt
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/2 c. chopped pecans
3 T. fresh parsley, chopped
Beat cream cheese with a mixer until creamy. Add salmon and next 5 ingredients. Shape into 2 6-inch logs. Place pecans and parsley on wax paper and roll logs in mixture until coated. Chill 2 hours before serving. Serve with a variety of crackers.
Chess Brownies
1 c. chopped pecans
1/2 c. butter, melted
3 eggs
1 box yellow cake mix
8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
16 oz. pkg. powdered sugar
Stir together pecans, butter, 1 egg and cake mix until well blended; press in bottom of a lightly greased 9 by 13 inch pan and set aside Combine remaining eggs, cream cheese and powdered sugar and beat with a mixer until smooth. Pour cream cheese mixture over cake mix layer. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes until cheese mixture is set. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut in squares. Makes 15 brownies.
Peanut Butter Pie
1/2 c. peanut butter
1/2 c. milk
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
8 oz. carton of whipped topping, thawed
9-inch graham cracker crust
Combine peanut butter, milk and cream cheese. Fold in whipped topping, pour into crust.and freeze about 30 minutes. Store in refrigerator. Garnish with chopped peanuts. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
