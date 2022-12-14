GREENSBURG – The Extension Homemakers would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year.
Let us not forget the true meaning of Christmas. I hope everyone has the chance to attend the church of your choice for Christmas services with your families. A visit to a live nativity scene has always been a family favorite. I don’t know if there is any around the area this year.
Well, I guess I better get to finishing up my sewing. I am making some pot holders, hot pads and coasters. I have also made stockings for all the great-grandchildren and filled them. It was hard to find small things to fill them, but they probably will enjoy whatever is in them.
I am giving you some recipes for you to use for Christmas if you are looking for a change.
Fruit-Glazed Spiral Ham
1 fully-cooked spiral sliced ham (8 to 10 lb.)
1 8 oz. can of crushed pineapple, drained
½ c. apricot jam
1 T. spicy brown mustard
2 tsp. horseradish
Place ham on a rack in a large roasting pan. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 1½ hours. Combine pineapple, jam, mustard and horseradish; spread over ham. Bake uncovered for 30 to 45 minutes or until the temperature reads 140 degrees. Makes 16 to 20 servings.
Dried Cranberry Sharp Cheddar Cheese Balls
2 c. chopped pecans
2/3 c. dried cranberries
½ c. crumbled cooked bacon
Filling
3 c. smoked sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
6 oz. cream cheese, softened
½ c. finely chopped pecans
½ c. cooked crumbled bacon
¼ c. minced fresh basil
Place pecans, cranberries and bacon in food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Put in a bowl. Place the remaining ingredients in the same food processor and pulse until combined. Shape the cheese mixture into 1-inch balls and roll in pecan mixture. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator. Makes 4½ dozen.
(I think will make these to serve before we eat pizza on Christmas Eve.)
Baked Mashed Potatoes
6-8 c. mashed potatoes
8 oz. cream cheese
¼ c. butter
1 tsp. salt
¼ c. finely chopped onion
½ tsp. garlic salt
1 c. sour cream
1 c. cheddar cheese, shredded
Beat all together except the cheese, add a little milk if necessary. Bake in a 350 degrees oven for 45 minutes or until hot. Remove from the oven, sprinkle on the cheese and return to the oven to melt the cheese. This dish can be made ahead, refrigerated overnight and baked later if desired.
Sweet Potatoes on Pineapple Rings
2 c. mashed sweet potatoes made without butter or milk
½ c. brown sugar
3 T. melted butter
dash of salt
½ tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. nutmeg
10 miniature marshmallows
20 oz. can of pineapple slices, drained
Combine sweet potatoes, brown sugar, butter, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Place pineapple slices in a greased 9 X 13 baking dish. Top each slice with 1/4 c. of sweet potato mixture and a marshmallow. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through. Makes 10 servings.
Apple Snickerdoodle Dump Cake
6 c. peeled and sliced apples (about 8 medium)
1/3 c. brown sugar
¼ c. white sugar
¼ c. orange juice
1 T. lemon juice
1 pkg. Snickerdoodle cookie mix
½ c. melted butter
1 c. chopped nuts
Combine apples with sugars and juices. Pour into an 11 X 7 inch baking dish. Place the cookie mix in a bowl; stir in cinnamon-sugar packed. Sprinkle over apples, Drizzle with butter and top with nuts. Bake at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes until golden and apples are tender.
(I made this and it was very good, especially when warm and topped with ice cream or whipped topping. Makes 10 servings. You can also just reheat when ready to serve.)
Surprise Meringues
3 egg whites
1/8 tsp. cream of tartar
¾ c. sugar
1/8 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. mini-chocolate chips
¼ c. chopped nuts
Beat egg whites and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar, salt and vanilla, beating until stiff and sugar is dissolved, about 5 to 8 minutes. Fold in nuts and chips. Drop by rounded teaspoonsfulls on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets. Makes 4 dozen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.