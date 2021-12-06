RUSHVILLE - One of the greatest things to happen in Rush County in nearly the last 50 years was announced last month.
Here’s a quote from the news release announcing the great news, "Diamond Pet Foods announces they will build a new plant in Rushville, Indiana - 170 new jobs and $220 million in investment. Their goal is to be in operation in 2023. Diamond Pet Foods is one of the fastest growing manufacturers of pet foods in the country, with brands trusted by professional breeders, trainers, veterinarians and nutrition-conscious pet owners in more than 100 countries worldwide. They are the 6th largest pet food brand in the U.S.”
While this announcement isn’t quite as monumental as Honda choosing Decatur County for a new manufacturing plant a few years ago, Diamond Pet Foods is still great news for Rushville and, frankly, is still great news for the whole area. Ever since Rushville was named a “Stellar Community” a few years ago, great things have been happening here.
But the most significant part of the announcement by Mark Schell, Executive Vice-President of Diamond Pet Foods, was this: “To be honest, Rushville wasn’t at the top of our list when we began our search, but in the end, we were blown away by Rushville’s readiness, the cleanliness and vibrancy of the town and the can-do spirit of all that we encountered on our initial and subsequent visits. In the end, Rushville ‘just felt like home to us.’”
Right there, in that one statement, is the proof that a small town can turn itself around, if it wants to, and come back to life again.
Ever since Rushville was named a “Stellar Community” what’s really been going on is getting the community ready for just the sort of reaction you read about from Mr. Schell. All one has to do is look at what’s been going on in Rushville from Riverside Park to the new City Center. Add in the renovation of several downtown structures like the old Durbin Hotel and the historic Boys and Girls Club – just to mention a few – and it’s clear that great things have been happening.
Mayor Mike Pavey had this to say, “This is exactly why we have been doing what we are doing. Investing in ourselves so others feel comfortable investing in us. It’s more than just investing in ‘pretty sidewalks.’ It is all about improving all aspects of our community so we can continue to grow, attracting new people and new investment. We want to ensure this town we love so much is here for generations to come.”
Personally, I can’t imagine a better team of community leaders than people like Mayor Pavey, ECDC Director John McCane, Special Projects Director Brian Sheehan, and Chamber of Commerce Director Sandy Fussner, the members of the current Rush County Board of Commissioners, the members of the local school board, and Superintendent of Schools Matt Vance. All of them together make a great team and every one of them are from Rush County. That helps.
Here’s more about the latest addition to the community’s industrial base: “Diamond Pet Foods, since its beginnings in 1970, has always been a family-owned and privately held company with strong Midwestern values. They are one of the leading manufacturers of pet food in the nation, with a complete range of proprietary and private label products that they manufacture in five (soon to be six), state-of-the-art and safety-certified facilities across the country. According to the Diamond site selection team, they received RFIs (Requests for Information) from five states and narrowed their search to five sites in Indiana and Ohio where they made site visits. Their visit to Rushville was on June 24th.
“Diamond Pet Foods will operate out of a 700K Sq. Ft. facility on a 110-acre parcel just north of INTAT. The site was favorable to the company because of its immediate access to rail, and quite honestly the project is too big to fit in the 80-acre commerce park. Even though it is not in the footprint of the commerce park itself, the Diamond site is still designated shovel ready certified prime with the State.
“Key customers for Diamond Pet Food include Costco and Tractor Supply, which does carry their products locally under the brands of Diamond Naturals, Taste of the Wild and Diamond Pro89.”
Now, add in the new housing development on north 16th Street and I think it’s safe to say that for the first time in a long time all the stars are finally in alignment for Rushville. And, it’d about time, too.
As ECDC Director, John McCane added, “Obviously, this is a huge win for Rushville and Rush County. Since completing the Industrial Park in 2016, we have had several site visits finishing second multiple times. In 2019, we were excited to land the Cormo deal, only to see it fall apart due to difficulties with Covid-19. Our community’s tenacity has finally paid off. We have the big win we have all been working so hard to achieve. This is likely one of the biggest investments in my lifetime.”
I couldn’t agree with John more. Not since Copeland Corporation came here in the 1970s has there been such a great step forward for the community, but, then again, the community has been working hard to make itself a great place to live and work.
That —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.