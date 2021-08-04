When one stops to think about how miraculous the progress in Rushville has been recently, it’s truly amazing. Driving up and down Main Street, from one end to the other, has become a very pleasant experience.
A remarkable number of homes have been remodeled, painted, and restored almost everywhere one looks! With one or two notable exceptions, the residential area, beginning about at 4th Street and going all the way to 16th Street, looks better than I ever remember.
With regard to the notable exceptions I mentioned, it isn’t necessary to identify them in this column because all one has to do is look around when driving on Main Street to spot them, and the sad part is all they need is a coat of paint to bring them back to life. I realize that painting a house isn’t necessarily an inexpensive proposition, but sometimes being a good neighbor is more important than letting what could otherwise be a beautiful home look run down and seedy.
If I had to guess, I’d bet that the handful of homes in need of not very much upkeep are owned by somebody who doesn’t live here and are occupied by renters. I believe they’re called “absentee landlords,” about whom I don’t have a very high opinion, particularly in terms of how much good work is being done to improve the overall appearance of the community.
The worst spot, however, has to be mentioned: that abandoned corner lot on the southwest corner of 8th and Main Streets. Once-upon-a-time there was a gas station on that corner, but that lot has been vacant at least since the 1980s. Since that time, the same “For Lease” sign has hung on the dilapidated little building amid the weeds growing up between the cracks in the concrete and the uncut grass around the perimeter. In other words, whoever owns that lot has watched it “go-to-seed” for a long time and has yet to find anyone interested in the property. Maybe the city could acquire that lot by declaring it abandoned!
South of 4th Street on Main, great strides have been and are being made. Not unlike the residential section, however, there are a few places that still need improvement badly. I will say this, about the same time the gas station at 8th and Main was abandoned somebody coming trough Rushville made a killing installing light blue aluminum siding on three or four buildings on Main Street. At the time, whoever was selling the staff did a pretty good sales job on how to cover up the facades in need of repair with cheaper aluminum siding.
So, now we have ugly siding covering the original store fronts which, to be honest, is a blessing and a curse at the same time. The blessing is the original facades are still there, although they’re probably in need of some restoration. The curse, obviously, is the featureless blue siding. One building, a couple of doors south of The Corner Restaurant, is covered with that blue siding on the second and third floors and covering one of the distinctive facades in the downtown area. The windows are actually cathedral-style windows that no other business in downtown Rushville has. As I recall, it also has a very unique roof line that gives the building a very European look. If I had to pick, that would be the first in line for restoration, at least on the east side of Main Street.
Now, to show just how picky I can be ... Everybody knows, I presume, how great the new decorative street lighting on Main all the way across the bridge over the Flatrock River and at least on part of 2nd Street looks. Not long ago, as the new Palace of Incarceration was being completed, very similar decorative lighting was installed on 1st and Perkins streets. It blends in very well, except for the lamp post with no globe on it. It either was never installed or somehow it was broken.
Well, it’s high time a replacement was put up. People don’t notice the lampposts that look the way they’re supposed to, it’s that one lamppost right in front of the new jail that sticks out because nobody has bothered to have a new globe installed. (The county could at least move one from the south end of Perkins, which isn’t so noticeable, up to 1st Street.) While l’m at it, where are the globes that go on the light fixtures on the restored Durbin Hotel? The building looks fabulous, but it just doesn’t look quite finished without globes on the light fixtures on the 2nd Street side of the building.
Given all the progress that’s been made since Rushville was designated a Stellar Community, it’s the little things that matter now to give the improvements that finished look. If it’s a matter of money, I’ll bet a source of funding for a half-dozen decorative globes could be raised through donations. After all, between the county and city, to replace the street light globe and the exterior globes on the Durbin might cost as much $200 to $300!
On balance, however, Rushville is, in my opinion, on the edge of a new “Golden Age” of growth, prosperity, rehabilitation, and pride it hasn’t had for a very long time – not since the publication of a booklet called “The Promoter,” around 1900!
That’s —30— for this week.
