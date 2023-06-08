When writing about the last Civil War veterans a few weeks ago I was hoping to hear that someone might be a descendant or maybe heard something about one of them. That didn’t happen, but I was happy to have the photo that Jeff Martin sent. Jeff’s helped with many stories over the years and loves local history.
Last time I wrote about Taylor Meek, who lived to the age of 81, and William Henry Miller, who lived to the age of 89. Today’s column is about Almon Smith Creath, who lived to be 92 years and eight months, and John Henry Reneger, who lived to be 88 years and 10 months. I think it’s fascinating that people could go through the war that had so much disease and death, come home to work hard (because nothing was easy in those days), and still live to be that old with no knowledge of healthy living and the medications we eventually have. On the other hand, the two veterans I’m writing about today each had three wives. All six died before their husbands.
Almon Smith Creath (fourth from left in front row) born in Ripley County, was oldest of the 14 children of James A. and Lucetta (Wetherbee) Creath. He served in the Company K, 6th Indiana Regiment from 1861 to 1865. The 6th Infantry fought in the Battle of Shiloh, the Battle of Stones River, the Battle of Chickamauga, and the Battle of Resaca. I don’t know if Company K was in all of them. He married Emeline Williamson Nov. 18, 1860. He enlisted as a First Sergeant Oct. 10, 1861, was demoted to Private, and later promoted to Corporal. Emeline died May 9, 1863. It’s unknown why he deserted, but it’s thought to be because of his wife’s death. Many soldiers faced the firing squad for desertion.
After the war he lived in Clay Township, Decatur County, with his mother. In 1870 he married Clara Hice of Jackson Township in Greensburg’s First Presbyterian Church. She died two years later. They had one child, Clara. He married for the third time in 1875 in Ripley County to Rachel Kelly and they adopted two children. Rachel died in 1893. She left the house to Almon “for the duration of his life and then sold with proceeds going to their adopted son, Court Garfield Creath, and daughter, Bessie Francis Creath.” Almon died of “general arteriosclerosis, old age” June 29, 1930 and is buried in South Park Cemetery.
John Henry Reneger (fifth from left in front row) and family moved to Decatur County before 1860. At age 20 he enlisted for military duty in 1862 and was assigned to Co. A. 68th Indiana Regiment in 1862 and served for three years. The 68th fought in the battles of Murfreesboro, Hoover’s Gap, Chickamauga, Chattanooga and Nashville.
He married Margaret DeMoss, and after her death he married Margaret Dehart. His third marriage was to Betty Norman. His obituary states that he was survived by five daughters: Laura Robbins of Greensburg, Clementine McKinney and Carrie Dugan of Indianapolis, Mrs. Lucy Lee of Martinsville and Chella Naomi Gilliland of Hope A son, Harry Reneger of Mahalasville, IN (on the border of Jackson and Washington Township) , was not named in his will.
Reneger died of Lumbar pneumonia March 10, 1931. His funeral was held at First Baptist Church in Greensburg with burial in Soldier’s Circle in South Park Cemetery.
