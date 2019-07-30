GREENSBURG – Can you believe that school will be in session next week? It seems like only a couple weeks ago that commencements were being held. This summer has sure gone quickly. My summers were so long when I was in school; of course, that was many, many years ago!
I guess one of the reasons behind short summer vacations is the fact that they remember more of what they learned the last year. Do be careful when on the roads with the big yellow school buses. They carry such a precious cargo. I'm not so sure I could cope with being the parent of a student nowadays. Ours was such a simple time when we started school. My folks would get me some new pencils, a yellow goldenrod tablet, and a new box of crayons and I was all set.
Don't forget there are several things coming up with Extension Homemakers.
Our annual retreat is Sept. 25 and 26 at Camp Higher Ground, the location where it has been for the last several years. This is a mini vacation for a day and a half. We get so much done in those couple days. There is learning, fun, visiting, and I'm sure new things this year. The annual auction is always a highlight. If you are planning to go you might want to take an item for this. No used candles, dusty artificial flowers, or things that you wouldn't want to buy yourself. Perhaps you have some home decor items you are tired of but still have a lot of life in them, books you have read, craft items you are tired of, jellies or jams, pickles, etc.
Complete details were in the last couple newsletters. It is such a nice price for a couple days of fun. And, need I say, if you've ever been there you know what kinds of meals they provide. Also, if you like to quilt, the quilters are supposed to be there again this year at the same time we are. We usually have a little free time to go see what they are working on. I'm going to put my reservation in the mail today. Why don't you get yours in too.
Our Madison District fall meeting is coming up as well. This is a time to see those from our district we haven't seen since the last one, plus see our state officers, including Anne Moore of Bartholomew County, our new state president. They will be sharing what is going on at the state level. It is close to home this time as it will be in Hope at the Moravian Church. Complete details will be in the next newsletter.
Are the zucchini taking over your garden? Here are a few recipes that might help you tame them.
ZUCCHINI MEDLEY
1 large onion, chopped
2 zucchini (about 1 pound) sliced
1 green pepper, chopped
1 large tomato, chopped
Shortening or bacon fat
Have vegetables prepared before beginning to stir-fry. Stir-fry cooking moves fast. Stir-fry onion in fat until clear, not brown. Add zucchini; cook until clear. Add green pepper. Add tomato and heat through.
ZUCCHINI CASSEROLE
American cheese slices
2 cups cubed chicken
1 cup sour cream
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 small onion
Salt and pepper
6 - 7 small zucchini,unpeeled and cooked until tender
1 box cornbread stuffing, prepared
Bread chicken cubes with flour and fry until brown. Cook zucchini. In separate bowl mix sour cream, soup, onion, salt, and pepper. Add chicken and zucchini; toss to coat. Pour into a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Cover with slices of cheese, then with prepared stuffing. Bake at 400 degrees approximately 30 minutes.
ZUCCHINI-CARROT MUFFINS
1 18-ounce carrot cake mix
1 egg
1/2 cup applesauce
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cup shredded zucchini
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup pecans
Empty cake mix into large mixing bowl. Add egg, applesauce, vegetable oil and zucchini. Mix, then add raisins and pecans. Fill muffin pans 2/3 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Less for small muffins.
ITALIAN GARDEN SAUTE
16 ounces Italian sausage, casing removed
1 green pepper, diced
Mushrooms, optional
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon basil leaves
1 small egg plant, peeled and diced
1 zucchini, sliced coin-style
1 onion, diced
3 fresh tomatoes, chopped or 1 #303 can tomato pieces, undrained
1/2 cup water (omit if using canned tomatoes)
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon oregano leaves
Brown sausage; do not drain. Add remaining ingredients, except cheese. Cook, covered, over medium heat 15 minutes. Remove lid and sprinkle cheese over top.
Decatur County resident Alice Woodhull may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
