DECATUR COUNTY – It is State Fair time again!
The state fair brings back memories of the times since my childhood of going to the fair. Our family went to fair with relatives or neighbors and it was a big day. We always took our picnic lunch, which was always a treat. When we got to the fair the men would go the machinery field and the ladies would check out the women's building and the 4-H exhibits. Then we would back at the car for lunch and a little rest and then back to see the conservation building and all the fish as well as the horticulture building. We didn't go often, but when our children got involved in 4-H and got to take exhibits to the State Fair we went about every year.
It is great place for family fun with many improvements over the years. Some of my favorites spots were the exposition hall; I remember the men always selling cookware and well as the Archway cookie booth. And, of course, the Marion Kay Spice booth, which is still there. They have the best spice. Of course, when we have gone in recent years we enjoy the many food items and all the improvements to the grounds. It is always great to see all the nice 4-H exhibits, especially those from Decatur County, as well as all the animals. I hope everyone has a chance to visit the fair at some time.
OK, back to some recipes to try!
Cinnamon Apple Pancakes
2 c. whole wheat flour
4 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
2 eggs
2 c. milk
2 T. honey
1 T. oil
1 medium apple, chopped
Whisk together the dry ingredients and in another bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, honey and oil. Stir until just moistened. Stir in apples. Preheat and lightly grease griddle over medium heat. Pour batter by 1/3 cupfuls onto griddle. Makes six servings.
Icy-Hot Tomato Salad (A good use for fresh tomatoes!)
6 large ripe tomatoes-peeled and quartered
1 green pepper, cut in strips
1 onion, sliced
Dressing
3/4 c. vinegar
1/4 c. cold water
3 T. sugar
2 tsp. whole celery seed
Dash of red pepper
Dash of black pepper 2 tsp. dill weed
Place vegetables in refrigerator. Combine dressing ingredients, except dill weed. Bring to a boil for 1 minute. Pour over vegetables and sprinkle with dill weed. Cover and refrigerate. Salad will keep several days.
I bought some fresh blackberries and here are couple of recipes using fresh blackberries.
Blackberry Cobbler
1/2 c plus 2 T. melted butter (divided)
1 c. self-rising flour
1 1/2 c. sugar - divided
1 c. milk
1/2 tsp. vanilla
3 c. fresh blackberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour 1/4 c. butter into an 8-inch square baking dish. In a small bowl, combine flour, 1 c. sugar, milk and vanilla until blended; pour into prepared dish. In another bowl, combine berries, 1l2 c. sugar and remaining 2 T. butter. Toss until combined. Spoon over batter. Bake until topping is golden brown 40 to 45 minutes.
Blackberry Muffins
2 c. flour
1/2 c. sugar
3 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1 egg, beaten
1 c. milk
1/4 c. melted butter
2 tsp. vanilla
1 c. fresh blackberries
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Add egg, milk, melted butter and vanilla. Stir well and gently fold in berries. Bake at 350 degrees in 12 paper lined muffins tins. Bake 20 to 25 minutes.
Crunchy Fruit Salad
2 medium apples, chopped
1 medium firm banana, sliced
1/3 c. sunflower kernels
1/4 c. green grapes, halved
1/4 chopped celery
1/4 c. plain yogurt
In a bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients. Add yogurt; stir to coat. Refrigerate until serving. Makes 4 servings.
----
Decatur County resident Eileen Fisse may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.