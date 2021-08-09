I like to think I keep up on what’s happening by taking a variety of newspapers each week. Some may think that’d old-fashioned when you can access all the daily news, local, state, and national in an on-line format. I, however, like to actually hold the print version in my hands; that’s just a reflection of how old-fashioned I am, I suppose. Although I’ve never thought of myself as old-fashioned, I do still cling to things like having the news available in a format that doesn’t require a charged battery to access it, and it’s a little tough to cut out an article you want to save from an iPhone. But, hey, that’s just me!
I take the local newspapers, the Indianapolis Star, and The Wall Street Journal. Just recently, as a matter of fact, I found a great opinion piece in the July 27 edition of The Wall Street Journal, portions of which I have to share with you. This particular piece is titled “A New National Climate Army.” Personally, I find the whole notion of a “climate army” very close to total insanity, as does the author, but I shall let you judge for yourselves. The article begins, “As the U.S. recovers from a pandemic, with workers in services and manufacturing in short supply across the economy, here’s what no one sensible thinks America urgently needs: a huge new federal Civilian Climate Corps.
“Yet that’s exactly what Democrats want to create as part of their plan to expand government into every corner of American life. It isn’t enough to lecture Americans about the supposed perils of climate change. Now they also want to tax you and other Americans to pay your children to spend years lecturing you.”
The article goes on to suggest that the idea comes from the far left. Imagine that. Furthermore, that people like Congresswoman – oops, make that Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey have proposed hiring a 1.5 million-person Climate Corps over a five-year period. This sounds suspiciously like the 1930s Depression Era Civilian Conservation Corps created when Franklin D. Roosevelt was in the White House. The CCC, as it was known back then, recruited unemployed young men to do things like build roads and bridges, public works projects of all sorts, even working as lumberjacks in the country’s national forests to get the wood to build the bridges.
A new National Climate Corps, however, would be used to “confront the interlocking crises of climate change, environmental and racial injustice, and economic inequality.” Isn’t it amazing how they connect issues as far apart as the environment and racial injustice? Furthermore, I see no connection with a corps created to do something about both the climate and economic inequality.
The Journal article goes on to say, “If that mission sounds grandiose, you’re understating things. ‘The climate crisis is impacting every aspect of our lives,’ so ‘the only way we are going to fully combat it is if we fully transform every aspect of our society and economy as we know it,’” a spokesperson from a far-left group claimed.
The article also says, “Democrats envision a Corps that’s part green-jobs program, part behavioral hectoring [bullying] squad, part social-justice brigade, and part union-recruitment effort. According to Mr. Markey’s summary, “Climate Corps troops can work on coastal restoration, repair national park trails, install rooftop solar panels, and help with climate disaster recovery, among other jobs.” I’m not sure if I see the connection between “confronting climate change and union-recruitment, either. Nor do I see quite how you use federal dollars to pay for union-recruitment.
Now for the best part, “Under the AOC-Markey bill, Climate Corps enrollees would earn at least $15 an hour. They’d also get health coverage, child care services, counseling services, and other supportive services when needed. Oh, and education grants of $25,000 a year.” House and Senate Democrats added, in a letter to Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Schumer, that the Climate Corp “‘must provide a pathway to good jobs, and especially union jobs.’”
Finally, the Journal added, “Mr. Schumer, who fears a primary challenge from AOC, is backing the Climate Corps, so it will make it into the reconciliation bill. If only we could get a climate change against progressive folly like this.”
It certainly doesn’t take a Harvard graduate to understand that this proposal for a new national climate army is about a lot more than the climate. It is a about another step down the road toward socialism, which, as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said, “The problem with socialism is that it works well, until you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.