About a month ago, I wrote a column about how words and phrases come into and go out of style from one generation to the next, and how unlikely it would be for William Shakespeare to understand much of today’s English, despite the fact that Shakespeare lived in the 16th century and is still widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language.
Well, a good friend of mine, Dan Earnest, sent me some very interesting information about the origins of phrases that, I suspect, few people under 20 years of age have ever heard, let alone know about their origins. But, to me at least, this is very interesting stuff that some still will recognize. They illustrate how words and phrases really do come in and go out of fashion over time.
Have you ever heard, for instance, that someone was “dressed to the nines”? What on earth could that possibly mean? When that phrase was popular it meant that someone was rich enough to literally purchase the entire nine yards of material that it took to make a tailor-made suit of clothes, including a vest, jacket, and all the rest.
Here’s a phrase people occasionally use still today (I do at least): "Close, but no cigar!" It comes from carnivals and fairs in the 1800s. Cigars were awarded as prizes for winning a carnival game, like tossing a ring over a Coke bottle or knocking milk bottles off a little table with a baseball. The result of failure was not winning a cigar! Hence the origin of the phrase, “Close, but no cigar!”
Today, most emails have a line marked “cc.” I’ve always thought it meant “courtesy copy.” It turns out it really stands for “carbon copy” instead. And, as I’m sure we all remember, a carbon copy is made by sliding a piece of carbon paper between an original document and a blank second sheet in order to make an exact copy of the first one.
How many readers have heard the phrase, “At the drop of a hat”? Well, back in the 1800s, instead of the start of a race being signaled by a starter’s pistol, it was the custom to start the race by dropping a hat. I don’t think it means literally dropping a hat, but rather the starter raising his hat high in the air and dropping his arm – and hat – down. Personally, I’d think listening for a starter’s pistol would be better than looking for a hat to drop.
Here’s one that is still heard occasionally. You still hear someone say, “Pull out all the stops!” What do you suppose that means? Originally, it meant that an organist would literally pull out all the stops from every pipe on an organ in order play at maximum volume. Today, the contemporary meaning is to hold nothing back or to put forth maximum effort in some activity, but it used to mean playing a pipe organ as loudly as possible. Who knew?
This next phrase isn’t all that antiquated, but I’ll bet there are lots of folks who’ve never heard it. “Put your best foot forward.” The contemporary meaning is to always make a good impression when meeting new people, either one at a time or in a group. It originally comes from bowing to nobility. A gentleman would literally put is best foot forward, extending his leg before making a bow.
“In the nick of time” is still relatively common. It means to just barely make it before some sort of deadline. Its origin, however, comes from the 18th century when businessmen kept track of debts owed to them by carving nicks on a “tally stick.” So, when someone arrived to pay off a debt before the next nick was carved, they’d save that days’ worth of interest – hence, “in the nick of time.”
Most people have heard the phrase “burning the midnight oil,” which today usually means working late. Before the common use of electricity, however, candlelight or lamp oil was used for lighting. When someone stayed up late to work, they were literally burning the lamp oil around midnight. So, the meaning hasn’t changed all that much, but it explains why it was referred to as “midnight oil.”
How about, “jumping on the bandwagon?” In the 1800s, when circuses arrived, they would parade around town before setting up their tents to let people know the they were in town. The parade usually drew large crowds, and politicians would rent space on the wagon carrying the band so they could be seen by the electorate. Today, jumping on the bandwagon means joining the crowd or supporting a cause or idea.
Occasionally, even today, you may hear someone say, “Get off your high horse.”
That phrase come from the days before cars, when owning a horse was a sign of prominence. Only the nobility and high-ranking military officials were able afford a horse, so getting off your horse meant to be more humble.
Finally, have you ever heard the phrase, “Mad as a hatter”? Back in the 17th and 18th centuries, hat-makers, called “hatters,” often went insane because of mercury poisoning which was a side-effect of manufacturing felt hats.
Language and the use of words and phrases are fascinating subjects. Or as Shakespeare once said, “You taught me language and my profit on’t/is, I know how to curse.”
That’s –30 - for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.