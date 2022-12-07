GREENSBURG – We’ll skip The Great Depression until after Christmas and New Year. Instead, let me tell you about an experience I had last week. A couple of friends and I were to meet at The Branch for lunch. I got ready, told Buddy I’d be back soon and left for the event. It was at noon so I had to park north of The Branch, up closer to Picker’s Paradise.
Walking down the street, looking forward to lunch and conversation with two very smart people, I wasn’t paying much attention to the stores I passed. But then ... wait a minute! Nothing is like it used to be. These stores around here are all new. Where have I been? How were all these changes made and I know nothing about it?
Then The Branch door was there and I entered. The two friends are not there. Well, it was only about five minutes after noon so they’re probably having trouble parking, I thought. No matter, I’m in no hurry. They still weren’t there at 12:30 p.m., so now I suspect I’m in the wrong place. Maybe he said “The Beach” and not The Branch. So I walk down to the Tiki Bar and Beach and look over the people. Not there either. So back to The Branch where I ask to use the phone. The young woman was so friendly and let me use it. I called his office. He said, “Oh, that’s next Friday.”
That’s OK, because those stores I didn’t know were there must be checked out. The idea of my knowing nothing about it! Surely I’m not the only one who remembers some of the stores that were there at one time. I walk south to start at that end. It’s now the Tree City Brew Co. I remember when Stewart’s Ladies Apparel was there. Next is Bigger Than Texas Hair Salon, but isn’t that where Leader’s Shoes used to be? I remember when Batterton Drug Store was near here too.
The Curio Shoppe is surely next, but no; it’s Downtown Nutrition. Sounds good, with smoothies, a juice bar and lunch too. Tiki Bar & Grill / The Beach is next. I’ve been there several times and remember when Minear’s was there. But the next one is Dash for Cash and Pawn and Jewelry and Music and there’s something called Indiana Golf. I must soon check it out.
Next there’s The Branch Coffee House. Sure I’ve been there several times. Isn’t that where Henningsen Flowers and Gifts used to be? But wasn’t there a Buy and Save along here someplace? Or maybe it was Gamble’s Store or Holthouse Furniture. What was in that empty building? Is that where Hunter Pharmacy was after the big fire at Minear’s in the early 1950s and before it was moved to the north side? Or maybe it was Newlon Shoes? I wonder what is going in there now. Hey, wait a minute! Where was Schlemmer Wholesale! I’m mixed up. David Schlemmer, if you read this tell us where it was.
I’m pretty sure that where The Hair Factory is now was Capital Finance and next is the Financial office. Last building on west side where G.C. Murphy was. Started out when the Odd Fellows built it and is now Picker’s Paradise. It’s a fun place to spend some time because they have lots of things. Some bring back memories and some are unknown items. Interesting. I certainly remember that when I was pregnant six decades ago I went in that store and promptly fainted. They called my husband and everything was fine.
I think some stores have been missed from yesterday and today too. I do believe there are two stores that are empty and wonder what will be there next. It was kinda fun though, so maybe I’ll start on the north side soon.
