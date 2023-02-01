GREENSBURG – Presidents, don’t forget the Council meeting Monday. I’m sure there will be important information given out. I hear there is a sewing day coming up among details about the Spring District meeting.
Today’s forecast sounds like we will be having more cold days. I don’t mind the cold if the sun would just shine. It will be February by the time you are reading this and that means we have one more month before we can see the signs of spring. I’m sure the daffodils are showing their heads, but I’m not able to get close enough to see them. For me, my best place to be is in front of my sewing machine. I’m trying to get caught up on my scraps and so far I have finished up several projects.
With that said, here are a few recipes you might want to give a try.
PARMESAN ROASTED BROCCOLI
6 – 7 cups fresh broccoli florets
3 – 4 tablespoons oil
‘1/4 cup Italian style breadcrumbs
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray. Combine broccoli and oil in a zip lock bag and shake to coat. Add the bread crumbs, cheese, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Shake to coat. Use your hands to rub and help the coating to stick to the broccoli. Spread the broccoli in an even layer on the baking sheet, picking up any coating that’s on the bottom and dispersing it over the broccoli as needed. Bake for 12 minutes, then stir and flip the broccoli, bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes until crisp but still tender. Enjoy!
CREAMY RANCH CHICKEN CASSEROLE
2 pounds chicken tenderloins
1 10 1/2 ounce can cream of chicken soup
1 1/2 cups sour cream
1 ounce ranch seasoning packet
1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
40 butter crackers, crushed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread chicken on the bottom. In a separate bowl, stir soup together with sour cream, ranch seasoning and cheese. Spread over chicken evenly. Top with cracker crumbs and bake 25 to 30 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Enjoy on its own or with rice.
BACON CHEESEBURGER DIP
1 pound ground beef
8 ounce package cream cheese
1 cup sour cream
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chilies
2/3 cup cooked, crumbled bacon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a skillet, brown ground beef, breaking apart and cooking until cooked through. In a large bowl, add cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, ground beef and bacon. Mix until well combined. Pour into a baking dish. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until bubbly and hot. Serve hot with corn chips for dipping.
ALMOND JOY COOKIES
1 cup butter
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
4 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
4 1/2 cups flour
2 teaspoons soda
1 teaspoon salt
5 cups chocolate chips
2 cups coconut
2 cups chopped almonds
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Combine dry ingredients and set aside. In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars together. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Stir in the vanilla. Stir in the dry ingredients until well mixed, then stir in the chocolate chips, coconut and almonds. Drop by tablespoons onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before removing to a rack to finish cooling.
