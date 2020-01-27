As a retired nurse and member of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services, the health and well-being of our state is of my utmost concern.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that if cigarette smoking continues at the current rate among youth in the United States, one in every 13 teenagers will die early from a smoking-related illness.
In addition, the recent surge in e-cigarette use is driving increases in nicotine dependency among youth. The number of middle and high school students using e-cigarettes rose from 3.6 million in 2018 to 5.4 million in 2019.
To address this negative trend, and to safeguard the health and well-being of our residents, the Indiana General Assembly is considering Senate Bill 1, which would bring Indiana law in line with federal law and prohibit someone who is less than 21 years of age from buying or possessing tobacco, electronic cigarettes, or e-liquids. SB 1 would also increase enforcement measures for tobacco and vaping stores who sell to underage youth.
This week, I amended SB 1 to add a provision that would make it illegal to knowingly sell a tobacco or vaping product that possesses vitamin-e acetate. When applied topically, vitamin-e acetate is safe, however when inhaled, vitamin-e acetate has the potential to cause severe lung irritation.
In 2019, the state of Indiana led the United States in deaths from vaping-related illnesses. I support SB 1 and will continue to advocate for policies that protect the health and well-being of our youth, ensuring they have access to a long and healthy life.
To learn more about SB 1, visit iga.in.gov.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this or other topics, contact me by email at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.
