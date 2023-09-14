Scripture
On hearing this, Jesus said to them, "It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners." -Mark 2:17
Encouragement
When people think about Christianity, they often think of rules and regulations - what you must and must not do. But Jesus said that He didn't come to call the righteous but sinners.
Jesus acknowledged that none of us have it all figured out, and that can be hard to admit. But, nevertheless, he made it easy for us to come without feeling ashamed because He knew what we were going through - He's been there too. Jesus understands the struggle of temptation and the difficulty of life and never asks us to do something He hasn't already done. The Bible says He was tempted in every way, just as we are.
Just like Jesus responded to those around him, He calls out to each of us, too - not just the religious or perfect ones but also the broken and struggling. We don't have to have everything together before we can come to Him; His love is accessible to all, and He longs to welcome us with open arms.
When you come to Jesus, don't expect perfection or holiness from yourself. His grace and mercy are far greater than our capacity for good works; He understands that it's not always easy to live according to the Bible and is there with unconditional love. God didn't call us because we're already perfect; He called us so that we could be made perfect in Him. So, when you feel like you can't face God, remember that He already knows and accepts you just the way you are.
The invitation is open. Come as you are!
Prayer
Heavenly Father, thank You for loving me despite my shortcomings. Thank You for calling me to come close to You even when I don't feel worthy. Help me remember that Your grace and mercy are far greater than anything in this world, and give me the courage to be vulnerable before You. In Jesus' name, Amen.
