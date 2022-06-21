GREENSBURG — I was on the Square recently (I’m one of those odd Greensburg folk who likes to drive around the Square or walk around the courthouse looking up at the tree, saying to themselves “Isn’t it pretty?!”) and I noticed that the 2016 Indiana Bicentennial Bison is gone.
If you don’t know what the bison is (or was), in 2016, the association of United Ways in Indiana sponsored the statewide “Bison-tennial Public Art Project.” The Legacy Project offered large fiberglass “hollowform” bisons to cities in the state as a fundraiser, in the hopes that local artists could decorate them and display them proudly, celebrating the 200th anniversary of Indiana becoming a state.
Community leaders in Greensburg like the Decatur County United Fund, MainStreet Greensburg, the City of Greensburg, Decatur County/Greensburg Tourism, and GDC Chamber of Commerce chipped in $300 each, and shortly thereafter one of the 7 foot tall 8 foot long white fiberglass behemoths showed up at our door
Local artists Marci Ping and Lauren Reed painted it with scenes of the Decatur County countryside, and it was placed in the brick flower box on the southeast corner of the Decatur County Courthouse to be enjoyed by all. It might be considered one of Greensburg’s first modern “photo-ops.”
In an article from August 2013, Daily News columnist Amanda Browning recorded United Fund Executive Director Joanne Cunningham saying, “We’re very excited about it. It’s a unique opportunity for the community to kind of rally around a public art project.”
The article also detailed how local artists Ping and Reed painted the fiberglass beast. Taking nearly 40 hours to prepare the bison for painting and bedecking it in postcard style, with the city of Greensburg and its landmarks on one side and scenic spots from throughout Decatur County on the other.
“I like the whole history of it, I guess,” Ping said when asked about her favorite part.
“Also, adding the silhouettes so people could kind of place themselves in those situations, like going to the fair. I like the random parts and pieces of the county all brought together. Every part of the county is represented,” Reed said.
I’m not especially fond of bison; I much prefer the simple cows I see on Facebook Watch and in those cutesy, cuddly Tick-Tock and Instagram videos. I think it would be great fun to have a cow (that I’ve raised with my dogs, of course) who likes to come in the house and lounge on the living room couch.
Wouldn’t that be fun?
I also like the videos of Kookaburra birds. Kookaburra’s are members of the kingfisher family, and the noise they make – their calls – are amazing! They’re always in movie jungle scenes. They’re also called “laughing birds” or “laughing jackasses.”
I received a photo by text from an anonymous source (really, I have no idea who sent it) of the notorious bison on a trailer headed out of town. No faces were visible in the photo. Not even of the truck pulling the trailer.
So I started asking some questions.
Cunningham wouldn’t negate or verify any of my questions about the missing bison. She did, however, know that it was gone and said it might be back, but she wasn’t sure.
Sarah Hamer at City Hall knew it was gone, but she was happy. I guess she’s not into fiberglass bisons.
Philip Deiwert of Tourism was totally in the dark, although he was a bit cagey about it.
Frankly, I didn’t pry too much. I don’t want to be gunned down by the fiberglass bison mafia for knowing too much!
So, I wonder: Is there a fiberglass bison junkyard somewhere where our bison will stand forever, paint peeling and flaking in the hot sun?
Does anyone know what happened to the fiberglass bison that used to sit on the Square? Stay tuned.
