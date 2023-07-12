GREENSBURG – It was great to see the picture in the paper of the groundbreaking of the Inclusion Park that is located within Rebekah Park. This is great for our community. It took a lot of work and time to get it going as well as many fundraisers and donations from many organizations. The Homemakers also donated.
I remember taking my grandchildren to the park many years ago, when it was a little quiet park with a few swings, a slide and a little more playground equipment. I always liked taking them there because it was always quiet and not crowded. Now the city has made it a very attractive park and picnic area for families, and with the help of everyone who visits it can stay that way!
We have so many wonderful organizations, service clubs, and local industries that help to keep our city and community beautiful and a safe place to live in. Be sure to thank those organizations. The mission statement of the Homemakers goes along with that. It is the mission to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development, and volunteer community service.
I am always looking for new recipes to try. Here are a few you may like.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
1 white cake mix
6 oz. pkg. instant lemon pudding mix
2 T. poppy seeds
3 eggs
1 1/4 c. water
1/3 c. oil
Combine first 3 ingredients in a mixing bowl; set aside. Whisk remaining 3 ingredients in a medium mixing bowl; gradually blend the dry ingredients. Fill paper lined muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes and remove from muffin pans. Makes 1 1/2 dozen.
Zucchini Cheese Soup
4 slices of bacon
1/2 c. finely chopped onion
2 1/2 c. zucchini, cut in 1/4 inch pieces
1 c. water
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 c. butter
1/4 c flour
dash of pepper
2 1/2 c. milk
1/2 ts. Worcestershire sauce
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
Cook bacon in skillet until crisp, remove to paper towels. Saute onions in drippings. Add zucchini, water and salt. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Set aside. In a 3 qt. saucepan melt butter, blend in flour, pepper and remaining salt. Bring to a boil. Boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in cheese. Add vegetables with liquid and heat through. Crumble bacon and sprinkle on top of each bowl. Makes about 6 cups.
Cheesy Ham and Macaroni Bake
3 eggs beaten
2 1/2 c. milk
1 T. prepared mustard
1/4 tsp. each pepper and dillweed
2 c. cooked mararoni
1 1/2 c. cooked, cubed ham
1/4 c. chopped onion
1/4 c. chopped green pepper
1 1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
In a large bowl, combine eggs, milk, mustard, pepper and dillweed. Stir in macaroni, ham, onion, green pepper, and 1 c. cheese. Pour into a greased 2 qt. casserole. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 35 minutes. Sprinkle on remaining cheese and bake 10 minutes longer.
Peach and Strawberry Crumb Pie
1 unbaked pie shell for 9-inch pie
3 1/2 c. sliced peeled peaches
2 1/2 c. sliced fresh strawberries
2 T. lemon juice
3/4 c. sugar
1/4. cornstarch
2 T. minced fresh basil
3/4 c. flour
1/2 c. brown sugar
6 T. cold butter
Combine peaches, strawberries and lemon juice. In a small bowl, mix sugar, cornstarch and basil. Add to fruit and toss to coat. Transfer to crust. In a small bowl, combine the flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over filling. Bake on a lower rack until topping is golden brown and filling is bubbly for 40 to 45 minutes in a 375 degree oven. Put pie shield on last 15 minutes.
