Did you know that in New York, Washington and California we’re called “fly-over people”?
As the author Robert M. Leich put it in his novel, Not My Father’s War, “Inhabitants of the East Coast think that the Great Plains start somewhere just outside of Philadelphia and have only heard of Chicago, which they know to be ‘somewhere in the middle.’”
Although Leich is being a little sarcastic, there’s a lot of truth to the notion that people on the east and west coasts really don’t think there’s much in between the two, and whatever is down there isn’t good for much except flying over on trips back and forth between Washington or New York on the east coast and Los Angeles or San Francisco on the west coast.
How do you like the idea of being thought of as “fly-over people”?
At first, I must admit that I was a little insulted, but after a while I started feeling fortunate that I wasn’t living in any “sanctuary city” which exist on both coasts. Have you seen any of the film showing people living on the streets or in the public parks? There are thousands of them. So many, in fact, the sidewalks are being used as public toilets!
The bleeding hearts have said that the poor illegal immigrants are welcome in their cities. Not that any of the sanctuary cities are doing much to help the illegal immigrants – there are just too many of them to accommodate - and apparently nobody thought about how to provide these people with food, water, shelter, toilet facilities, trash collection or some way to bathe. Basically, the sanctuary cities have declared they won’t turn illegal immigrants over to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents.
The result is that illegal immigrants have headed for our self-proclaimed sanctuary cities expecting to be taken care of, at our expense! But since nobody expected so many people to show up, they’re living on the streets. As even more thousands of illegal immigrants are being rounded up, the president, I think, suggested that they all should be bused to a sanctuary city.
The response was, “Oh, no, that’s not what we meant. We can’t handle the illegals we have.” The hypocrisy of their reaction to the suggestion that we just ship the illegal immigrants straight to, let’s say, Los Angeles, has been amazing. “Our hearts go out to the poor people, the drugs, and the gangs who just want a little piece of the American Dream and we want them to be safe in our city but, ah, don’t send anymore here. Our public parks are already becoming filthy tent cities.”
The other morning on the news, I saw sanitation workers in full-body protective suits hosing off the sidewalks of human waste in either Los Angeles or San Francisco – and even if the city were to provide portable toilets for these people, somebody’s going to have to pay for them and pay to have them cleaned every few days.
Furthermore, where are these people – men, women, and children – going to bathe or shower or wash their clothing? How are they going to eat? Will their children be going to public schools? Where are they going to find work? Where are they going to live, assuming living in a tent in a public park isn’t deemed a long-term solution?
A wall along our southern border may not be the perfect answer, but it will reduce the number of illegals just walking across our border. Furthermore, the wall will help channel people to established ports of entry. Of course, once they come to our border they’re arrested and within a few days they’re released (catch and release), with a date to return for a hearing to determine if they should be allowed to stay in this country.
You and I both know what’s happening, they’re just going to melt into the countryside never be seen again. In all likelihood, the majority will head for a sanctuary city and make the overcrowding problem worse – not to mention the other problems that go along with living on the streets.
There’s another component to the immigration crisis that not all of the people sneaking into this country are from Central America.
ICE agents have caught people from all over the world, particularly the Middle East, trying to get in illegally.
Given the risk that Islamic extremists pose, one can’t help but wonder what they might be planning to do. The problem is they don’t assimilate into the American way of life. They stay to themselves in their own neighborhoods and in some cases live not by our laws but by Sharia Law, which is nothing like our legal system. Sharia law is a religious law based on Islam, particularly the Quran. It takes a particularly different view of things like freedom of thought, women’s rights, and basic human rights in general, like slavery. Punishments for transgressions of Sharia Law include things like whipping, stoning, and amputation, if anyone can imagine punishments that severe.
Enclaves of Islamists in the United States are said to adhere more or less strictly to Sharia Law. The point is, I don’t think allowing Islamists into this country is a very good idea, particularly if they’re not being integrated into life in this country.
There are perfectly lawful ways to gain entry into the United States, but even if Islamic extremists are coming here lawfully, they should be prepared to adopt our way of life and abandon things like the belief in Sharia Law.
If there is any doubt about their loyalty to this country, they probably need to be sent back where they came from.
For those others living – if one can call it that – on sidewalks and in other public places, the only solution would appear to be rounding them up and sending them home, too.
