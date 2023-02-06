ANDERSON - To hear her tell it, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is all about congressional oversight.
“You won’t believe how your tax dollars were abused to fund left-wing Marxist indoctrination using supposed COVID relief funding,” she tweeted. “Watch my series of questions from today’s @GOPOversight hearing.”
The video Greene shared showed her questioning Gene l. Dodaro, comptroller general of the United States.
“I want to ask about how this money has been spent,” Greene said, “because clearly there is a tremendous amount of abuse and a lot of our hard-earned taxpayers’ dollars spent on things that don’t even make sense that they’ve been spent on.”
How much money, she wanted to know, had been spent on abortion? Dodaro didn't know.
“Oh, OK,” Greene said, “so I do. I can tell you Planned Parenthood clinics received $80 billion in COVID relief loans, which is hard to understand how that happened.”
Actually, it didn’t.
The Small Business Administration says Planned Parenthood affiliates across the country received just over $90 million in two rounds of Payroll Protection Plan loans.
Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, for example, received $2.6 million that it used to offset eight weeks of payroll expenses. Its nine health centers and one mobile unit offer not just abortions, but a wide range of services including birth control, breast exams and gynecological exams.
Greene could have learned all of that with a Google search, but she soldiered on, asking Dodaro how much “COVID cash” had gone toward what she termed “racism issues.”
She noted that the Pennsylvania Humanities Council had gotten $1.4 million that it put toward equity and geographic diversity.
“Uh, I’m not sure how that helped in a pandemic time,” she said.
Again, an internet search would have turned up a news release announcing that the council had received $1.4 million in recovery funds that it was distributing to 92 Pennsylvania organizations. The grants went to museums, historical societies, libraries and other cultural institutions in 30 counties across Pennsylvania.
“They were carefully selected with an emphasis on equity and geographic diversity,” the news release said.
That's equity and geographic diversity among grant recipients, not necessarily the programs they funded. Still, Greene plowed ahead, asking how much COVID funding had gone to CRT.
“CRT?” Dodaro asked.
“Critical race theory in education,” Greene responded. “It’s a racist curriculum used to teach children that somehow their white skin is not equal to Black skin and other things in education.”
“Yeah,” Dodaro said. “No, I do not know that, but I do know that there’s a provision that federal funds are not used, or supposed to be used, for curriculum.”
Greene had news for the comptroller.
“Oh, Mr. Dodaro,” she said, “I have to tell you that in Illinois they received $5.1 billion at an elementary school there that used it for equity and diversity, so it’s being used for these things.”
Actually, that $5.1 billion went to the entire state of Illinois. The money was divided among 851 school districts, and if Greene or anyone else wanted to find out how it was spent, all it would take would be a visit to the website of the Illinois State Board of Education.
Of course, Greene didn’t make that visit, but Jackie Matthews, the board’s executive director of communications, did respond to the congresswoman’s allegations.
“Equity drives all of our investments, especially our investments of federal pandemic relief funds into high-impact tutoring, closing the digital divide, summer and afterschool programs, and mental health community partnerships,” she said. “Equity means providing all schools with the funding and supports they need for all students to meet high expectations, which is a strange and troubling thing to see anyone criticize.”
That statement says a lot. My guess is Greene won’t read it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.