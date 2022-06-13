GREENSBURG - A recent trip to the holiest country in the world turned out to be a great intersection of faith and service.
My daughter, Suzanne, and I traveled to Israel in May where we visited biblical sites, and learned more about the beginnings of Christianity while strengthening our faith.
I also had the opportunity to join other Hoosier lawmakers to connect with leaders from around the world to share Indiana's success story and encourage new business partnerships.
Visiting holy sites I've only known from the Bible included powerful and awe-inspiring experiences. I will never forget the overwhelming spiritual atmosphere in Bethlehem, including our visit to the Church of the Nativity marking the site of Christ's birthplace, and our trip to Jerusalem to see the Cross on the Hill where Jesus is believed to have been crucified.
From standing next to the Wailing Wall where millions travel to pray to dipping my hand in the Jordan River where Jesus was baptized, I knew these special moments would become ever-lasting memories.
Stretching 223 miles from the Sea of Galilee to the Dead Sea, I was surprised to know the modern-day Jordan River looks more like a creek as it's often narrow and shallow.
As part of the trip to the Holy Land, I also attended the annual Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast at the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset.
This religious event brings together government and Christian leaders from different countries to pray for peace in Jerusalem. I, along with several state representatives from Indiana, worshipped with fellow Christians from across the globe and it was a great honor.
We also met with business officials who have partnerships with the Hoosier state, bringing jobs and economic investment.
At least five Indiana businesses are headquartered in Israel, which employ more than 500 Hoosiers. Some of these include Resin Home Design Products, ICL Performance and MCP USA.
Indiana is always looking to strengthen its connections with our allies and friends in Israel.
For example, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and the Israel Innovation Authority offer funding support to companies from Israel and Indiana working on collaborative projects focusing on COVID-19 response technologies, secure 5G internet connections, advanced manufacturing and other innovations.
To learn more about the Indiana-Israel Collaborative Industry R&D Program, visit IEDC.in.gov.
In my experience, building connections is always worthwhile and rewarding, and this trip to Israel strengthened that belief. I cherish the memories made during my unforgettable travels from the heartland to the Holy Land. For photos of my trip to some of Israel's holiest sites, please find me on Facebook.
