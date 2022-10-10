RUSHVILLE - I had a thought a couple of weeks ago that I believe is relatively unique regarding the notion of flying saucers, visitations by other beings from elsewhere in the universe, and the search for life elsewhere in the universe.
First off, let’s consider how long our own planet could have sustained human life. The earth itself, scientists tell us, has been around 4.5 billion years, but could have only sustained human life for a small fraction of that time. Most experts, however, say the earth could only have sustained human life something like 500 million years ago. Nevertheless, 500 million years is a pretty long time considering that the earliest known civilization emerged approximately 8,000 years before the Christian era, or B.C., and lasted until about 2,000 B.C.
One of the oldest civilizations was the Egyptian, which existed for almost 30 centuries, from around 3100 B.C. ancient Egypt was the predominate civilization in the area around the Mediterranean Sea.
After that, the civilization most of us have heard of was the Roman civilization. It was founded in about 625 BC and fell in AD 476. The Roman Empire conquered and integrated dozens of cultures. As much influence as the Roman Empire had on human history, it only lasted a little over 1,100 years. And, as we all know, since the birth of Christ modern civilization has been recovering and developing for the last 2,022 years.
Now let’s jump ahead to the number of planets in our galaxy where astronomers tell us that so far appear to be like our earth that could sustain life, at least like we know it. To date, scientists have only discovered 55 planets that could be earth-like. Earth-like planets are not going to be as common as other types of planets because too many conditions need to be met for them to exist. And the nearest earth-like planet within that group is approximately 4.2 light years away. Keep in mind that’s 4.2 years travelling at the speed of light, which is 186,000 miles per second! Using current technology, that means it would take 6,300 years to get there and just as long to get back – if it could be done at all. Makes you wonder if anybody would even remember the trip over 12,000 years later!
Given the limitations of what we're able to see, astronomers fully expect there are trillions of planets in the Milky Way galaxy alone. And how many galaxies are there in the universe? The estimate is two trillion galaxies that we can see! And current research suggests there are between one and 10 to the 25th power orbiting planets out there. That is almost an incomprehensible number, and that’s in the part of the universe we can see! Who knows what’s beyond that? That makes the earth the tiniest speck imaginable in just our solar system, let alone in the known universe. We are like a grain of sand on an immense beach. Furthermore, if we are, or ever have been visited by aliens from somewhere else in the universe, their technology has to be so advanced as to be unimaginable. We would be so primitive that we would be like a colony of ants to them, assuming they would ever bother with us. Just to travel across our galaxy would require being able to travel faster that the speed of light for a very long time – hundreds of lifetimes at least.
Coming back to a new, at least for me, thought. Could there have been industrial civilizations on earth before the one we’re in? Is it even possible to tell if there could have been more than one? Here are some thoughts on the subject that appeared in Scientific American magazine back in 2018. Here’s a question worth considering from the article called, “Could an Industrial Prehuman Civilization Have Existed on Earth before Ours?” (So much for me being the first to think about this possibility!) “If an industrial civilization had existed on Earth many millions of years prior to our own era, what traces would it have left and would they be detectable today?” The article also says, “Consider our own industrial age, which has existed for only about 300 years out of a multimillion-year history of humanity. Now compare that minuscule slice of time with the half a billion years or so that creatures have lived on land. Humanity’s present rapacious phase of fossil-fuel use and environmental degradation is unsustainable for long periods. Maybe [civilizations like ours] have happened multiple times, but if they each only last 300 years, no one would ever see them. … What we would need to look for in the geologic record are the same distinctive signals that humans are laying down right now.”
How provocative is that idea? That there have been other industrial civilizations in the history of the earth that happened long before the Mesopotamians ever got started! If mankind emerged in some form just 8,000 years ago, what’s that compared to 500 million years of possible human life before that? And, just maybe, human civilizations have come and gone several times during those millions of years. Maybe an earlier version of mankind are the “ancient aliens” people think are visiting the earth. Maybe they’re really from here.
That’s —30— for this week.
