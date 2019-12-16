As difficult as it may be to believe, Christmas is just a week from Wednesday – just one day over a week from now. In any case, it’s a wonderful time of year. There’s so much going on, so much to do, and so much to get ready for in anticipation of the big day. Presents to buy and wrap, looking for that last minute special gift item, decorating the tree, hiding the presents from the kids, holiday parties, taking the little ones to see Santa, and remembering the real reason for this festive time of year.
Amid all the Yuletide celebrations, I’ve always been just a bit curious why we celebrate the birth of Jesus in the middle of winter.
Here’s what I found on Google that helps explain it: “No one knows the real birthday of Jesus. No date is given in the Bible, so why do we celebrate it on the 25th December? The early Christians certainly had many arguments as to when it should be celebrated. Also, the birth of Jesus probably didn’t happen in the year 1 but slightly earlier, somewhere between 2 BC and 7 BC, possibly in 4 BC (there isn’t a 0 – the years go from 1 BC to 1 AD.)”
“A very early Christian tradition said that the date when Mary was told she would have a very special baby, Jesus (called the Annunciation) was on March 25th – and it’s still celebrated today on the 25th of March. Nine months after the 25th of March is the 25th of December. March 25th was also the day some early Christians thought the world had been made, and also the day that Jesus died when he was an adult and they thought that Jesus was born and died on the same date.”
“Some people also think that December 25th might have also been chosen because the Winter Solstice and the ancient pagan Roman midwinter festivals called ‘Saturnalia’ and ‘Dies Natalis Solis Invicti’ took place in December around that date – so it was a time when people were already celebrated things.”
“St Augustine of Canterbury was the person who probably started the widespread celebration of Christmas in large parts of England by introducing Christianity to the regions run by the Anglo-Saxons in the 6th century (other Celtic parts of Britain were already Christian but there aren’t many documents about if or how they celebrated the birth of Jesus). St Augustine of Canterbury was sent by Pope Gregory and the church used the Roman calendar, so western countries celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December.”
So, some 15 centuries ago, the date of December 25th was finally established as Christmas Day – the date of Jesus birth, which is a very long time ago. Therefore, that date has come down to us over the last 1,500 years as the accepted date for celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
At this same time, I think it’s curious why we exchange gifts at Christmas. How did that tradition start? Well, here’s what Google says about it: “One of the main reasons we have the custom of giving and receiving presents at Christmas, is to remind us of the presents given to Jesus by the Wise Men: Frankincense, Gold and Myrrh. All over the world, families and friends give presents to each other. Most children around the world believe in a Christmas gift bringer. It’s often St. Nicholas, Santa Claus or Father Christmas, but in parts of Germany they believe that it is the Christkind, in Spain they believe it is the Wise Men and in parts of Italy they believe it is an old lady called Befana.”
In most of world, Christmas presents are opened on Christmas Day, although some people have the tradition of opening at least one present on Christmas Eve. I suspect that’s because the kids just can’t wait another minute to open a gift which would be from their parents or some other relatives because, as we all know, Santa Claus doesn’t come until after the children are asleep on Christmas Eve.
Another curiosity is how we came up with the tradition of the Christmas tree? Here’s a short version of how it happened from Google: “The evergreen fir tree has traditionally been used to celebrate winter festivals (pagan and Christian) for thousands of years. Pagans used branches of it to decorate their homes during the winter solstice, as it made them think of the spring to come. The Romans used fir trees to decorate their temples at the festival of Saturnalia. Christians use it as a sign of everlasting life with God.”
Once upon a time, not all that long ago actually, Christmas trees were illuminated with tiny candles, which is difficult to imagine because of the extreme risk of fire. I actually have a little artificial Christmas tree that used to belong to my mother and it has little candle holders on it. So, as recently as the early 1900s people were still using candles to light their Christmas trees – until electric Christmas tree lights came along. When I was a kid one of the most annoying things about strands of electric Christmas lights was when one of them went out the whole strand went out. That meant you had to find a working bulb and try it in every socket until you found the one that had burned out. I’m going to presume that they don’t make Christmas light that anymore.
So, as we approach the year’s biggest and most important holiday, it’s illuminating to note that the customs we observe go back for centuries and that makes this time of year even more special and memorable.
That’s – 30 – for this week.
